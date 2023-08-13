Driver's license clinic in Cleveland's Central neighborhood lifts burden for dozens under suspension

CLEVELAND — A huge burden has been lifted for hundreds of people who can’t legally drive because of suspended licenses.

News 5 Investigators, in collaboration with the Marshall Project Cleveland, showed you Thursday our deep dive into the statewide issue.

In following through, we stopped by a license suspension clinic hosted by the Cleveland Municipal Court and Councilman Richard Starr of Ward 5.

Lorenzo Nettles called the clinic a blessing.

He wants nothing more than to drive again.

“Suspended for two years, so that two years was like a roller coaster, but I think positive all the time,” Nettles said.

He said he couldn’t risk driving and getting pulled over because he’s got a business to run.

“I’ve been dealing with people driving my car. I’ve got multiple vehicles, people driving my vehicles. I hate it,” Nettles said.

Nettles and several hundred people took advantage of a license suspension clinic in Cleveland’s Central neighborhood.

It was held at the Philis Wheatley Association in Councilman Richard Starr’s Ward 5.

Starr says 200 people signed up, and they had more than 100 walk-ins.

"We know that people have to work, but if you don’t have the license and things cleared off your record, it can be nothing but a burden,” Starr said.

Cleveland Municipal Court Judge Michelle Earley brought judges to the tables. She said this was the court’s third license clinic.

Earley said they previously went to the Hough and Glenville neighborhoods.

"It’s important to us to if we can assist individuals even if that means coming to where they are that we’re willing to do that,” Earley said.

The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles staffed tables too.

Earley said that was significant.

“We can address reinstatement fees; we can put things in place people are being granted the ability to take the driver’s test,” Earley said.

News 5 Investigators partnered with the Marshall Project Cleveland to show how license suspension can lead to a cycle of debt.

Just this week, our investigation revealed how the Ohio BMV issued nearly 200,000 new suspensions in 2022 for debt-related reasons.

"It's really often a hurdle that folks are not going to be able to clear on their own, if at all,” Katherine Hollingsworth with the Legal Aid Society of Cleveland said.

On Saturday, Nettles said he was able to get a document showing proof of insurance and a court date.

“That’s all I wanted; it’s a blessing right now it’s hard to get,” Nettles said.

He said soon, he’ll no longer be a passenger in his ride.

“Just go to court one more time on the 29th, pay the $25, then go take my test all over, and I’ll be cool,” Nettles said.