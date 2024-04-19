Drivers wanted: Avon Lake hosts test drive a school bus event this Saturday

AVON LAKE, Ohio — News 5 continues to Follow-Through on the stories impacting your community.

Back in March, News 5 told you about Brunswick City Schools' efforts to fill the school bus driver shortage.

They hosted a test-drive event and a hiring fair.

District leaders say they experienced a tremendous turnout and found multiple candidates.

Avon Lake is hosting a similar event this Saturday in hopes of making several hires of their own.

It's all happening amid a nationwide bus driver shortage—due to retirements and the pandemic.

Brunswick says they are eager to wrap up the hiring process.

Avon Lake is now working to replicate its success with its own upcoming hands-on event.

So far 18 people have signed up, and you can too.

Active recruitment efforts are underway to find more bus drivers in the Avon Lake City School District.

"We're down to not having any subs available, so I've been driving a lot this year, and my mechanics are driving," Sue Cole, Transportation Supervisor Avon Lake City Schools, said.

Cole says the solution to a driver shortage is a hands-on test drive event on Saturday, April 20, at the bus garage.

A controlled setting, she says, is key.

"I'm really excited. I'm hoping we get some sub drivers out of this event," Cole said.

"Basically, you'll just be driving around the parking lot. We wanted to have it where there was no other traffic," Diane Kepic, school bus driver and on-board instructor at Avon Lake City Schools, said.

Kepic was encouraged by her sister to give it a try two decades ago.

"It's really not intimidating at all. I just think getting on it and having a feel for it which is exactly what we're doing at this event," Kepic said.

Kepic says the gig is perfect for parents and grandparents looking for part-time work, and the experience is beyond fulfilling.

"I know all my kids by name, and they are so wonderful," Kepic said.

They currently have 28 drivers on staff and are looking to hire a handful more contracted and substitute drivers to cover their 11-square-mile radius.

The event comes on the heels of Brunswick's Test Drive Event.

Brunswick reports 28 people showed up to the event, and it was a major success.

They secured four drivers who are interested and now going through the employment process.

Brunswick says they are still facing a shortage, but they continue to recruit.

They were initially looking to fill upwards of 10 spots to join the 47 active drivers on staff.

Kepic says she's looking forward to guiding the next class of drivers.

"Showing them the basics of the turn signals and our lights and our ambers," Kepic said.

She says intimate and unique events like this draw interest, and it could attract a great candidate who never thought about getting behind the wheel.

"Anyone can do it I always said if I can do it—anyone can do it."

She says the controls are user-friendly regardless of your experience driving a larger vehicle.

"There's no clutch anymore. My motto is never rush on a bus, and you just have to be a good defensive driver and multi-tasker," Kepic said.

Applicants need a clean driving record and a valid driver's license.

You must be at least 21 years old and have two years of driving experience.

Kepic says make sure you wear close toed shoes to Saturday's event.

For more information, contact Sue Cole at sue.cole@alcsoh.org.

Click here to register and sign up.

New drivers start at $24 per hour.

Substitute drivers earn $19.50 per hour.

Shifts are split and typically four hours a day.

