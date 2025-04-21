DYS confirms more youth-on-staff assaults at Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility

MASSILLON, Ohio — For years, we've asked, "Are staff attacks normal at Indian River?"

Staff attacks haven't stopped at Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility

RELATED: Staff attacks haven't stopped at Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility, per union president

The Department of Youth Services (DYS), the agency overseeing the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility, told me the center has had a steady decline in violent incidents between youth and staff since 2019.

However, both current and former employees of Indian River claim that's not true.

On April 8, DYS confirmed a staff member was assaulted by two 18-year-olds. A former employee who tipped us to the incident claimed the two teens attacked a teacher with a hammer.

We can confirm a youth on staff assault at Indian River... and two youth 18 years of age were involved. State troopers were notified and reported to the facility to begin a criminal investigation. The employee was transported by an EMS for an evaluation. The Ohio Department of Youth Services

Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility staff member allegedly attacked by 2 teens with a hammer

RELATED: Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility staff member allegedly attacked by 2 teens with a hammer

Following our coverage of the April 8 attack, DYS confirmed 20 staff members have been assaulted by youth so far this year.

"There were 20 youth-on-staff assaults at Indian River in the first quarter of 2025, a decrease of 31% as compared to the last quarter of 2024. This is even with a 6% youth population increase at Indian River. Please note that these incidents vary in severity level and can range from a youth pushing past a staff member to more violent conduct such as what occurred this week," DYS Chief Communications Officer, Aaron Mulvey said on April 10.

Indian River employee safety called into question after 20 youth on staff assaults at facility this year

RELATED: Indian River employee safety called into question after 20 youth on staff assaults at facility this year

Since then, two current Indian River employees emailed me with ongoing worries at the facility. Both requested to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation, and the one staff member said it goes against their union contract to speak to members of the media.

"The staff assaults have not stopped," the first anonymous Indian River employee stated. "The day after the teacher was assaulted [there] was a staff assault on C unit, and he’s 18 and still there because it didn’t make the news. Just yesterday, [April 14], three youths on E unit assaulted a guy. It’s literally one to two, maybe more assaults a week. Administration is lying and covering up for sure."

DYS confirms two more assaults, one on April 9 and another on April 14, did occur. The agency also confirmed there was a "disturbance" the weekend of April 13.

"There was an assault on staff on both dates of April 9 and 14 with minor injuries and neither staff member were required to be taken off-grounds for medical attention. The Ohio State Highway Patrol Investigator was notified of these incidents for investigation," Mulvey said. "While we can confirm a few incidents of disruption took place over the weekend, there was no riot. We met and maintained staffing levels during these incidents and had enough staff to respond. It is because of the timely response of our staff that when incidents take place, they are dealt with very quickly. Additionally, the youth involved are being held accountable internally, are on a modified movement plan, and the incidents have been reported to the Ohio State Highway Patrol."

Additionally, both former and current Indian River employees claim two more attacks happened, one on April 15 and 16. I asked DYS for confirmation, but have not heard back yet.

The Superintendent meets regularly with his staff and DYS leadership coordinates with the Superintendent to hold quarterly town hall meetings. The latest town hall at Indian River was held April 3. To reiterate, our Indian River youth on staff assaults have seen a reduction of 31% from the last quarter of 2024 to quarter one of 2025. Our administration and staff continue to move forward with efforts to reduce violence and will continue to build on that. Ohio Department of Youth Services Chief Communications Officer, Aaron Mullen

The second Indian River staff member who wishes to remain anonymous said, "The staffing is so low security is being compromised. Most weekends there is no perimeter detail. Single staff are also doing 1-on-1 for suicide watches."

Another example provided by a current Indian River staff member regarding the alleged lack of employee safety deals with a "new door lock system."

"[There's] not enough staff to respond in the facility. Kids [are] fighting, breaking, assaulting staff, pouring bodily fluids and spitting on them. Kids [are] covering cameras and spraying fire extinguishers. We have a new door lock system where staff is now locked in the units while this is going on and we are not allowed to use a key to get [out]. Doors must be opened from [the] control center and you can only open one door at a time. [It's] cutting down on staff being able to respond in emergency situations," they said.

I emailed DYS with the current employee's claims regarding the door lock system. The department confirms it's true, calling it "enhanced security protocols."

I've filed several public records requests for surveillance footage of the confirmed youth and staff assaults, as well as the "disturbance" that happened a week ago.

The agency said it's processing the request.