East Mount Zion Church close to entering phase two of restoration

In the middle of Cleveland Clinic’s skyscrapers is the East Mount Zion Baptist Church, which is a piece of Cleveland’s history.

This gem was once located on Cleveland’s “Millionaire’s Row” and was the first Black-owned church on Euclid Avenue.

“We’ve even held services where Dr. Martin Luther King’s father has preached in here, where Carl Stokes’ campaign was ran in this space,” East Mount Zion Baptist Church Pastor Brian Cash said.

In 2020, Cash was the visionary behind the church staying on Euclid Avenue and would not “turn into a parking lot.” He said the church stands as a pillar of hope to the community and for those undergoing medical treatment at the Cleveland Clinic.

“I will never forget being in that space and hearing the voice of God saying, ‘you have to stay,’” Cash said.

So the church stayed and restoration efforts for the 100-year-old building began.

The first phase of restoration was mainly preliminary work, and it is now getting closer to phase two.

“Now we are ready to move into preservation,” Cash said. “We have to replace our roof this first phase, then we replace the stone, then we do some interior re-imagination.”

Even the unusable organ will be restored.

“Part of the restoration project for us is to be able to have real pipe organs and pipes in the sanctuary, and during the week, we will be able to provide concerts, be able to invite people in and enjoy the music,” Cash said.

The second phase won’t be easy or cheap, but Committee Chair Ruth Price-Rollins said it has been rewarding.

“I have been a member here for over 40 some years, and to see this place as it was and as it is and the needs that are necessary for it to be restored it’s amazing to be apart of,” Price-Rollins said.

Phase two will cost millions, but Cash said they are about halfway to their goal. He also said he hopes to have all three phases done within the next five years.

“I really see this project not just as an East Mount Zion Project but a really true community Cleveland worldwide collaborative project because people see the significance in not only the historic space they see the significance of having a space of hope and healing,” Cash said.