Elevator at apartment for elderly Clevelanders back working days after News 5 investigation airs

Days after News 5 Investigator Jonathan Walsh reported on the out-of-service elevator at an apartment for elderly residents in Cleveland, we learned Tuesday that the elevator is back up and running.

On Friday, Feb. 9, we aired Walsh’s investigation on the broken elevator at Broadway Place Elderly Apartments, located in the 7000 block of Broadway Avenue in Cleveland.

One resident held back tears as she spoke with Walsh about how the one and only elevator for their building had been out of service for nearly a month.

“I try to walk…how you can walk on the steps with a walker?” she told Walsh last week as she pointed to her walker.

In poor health, Olivia Thomas said because the elevator was down, she had to have EMS come out and help her.

“And they had to use like some kind of contraption to bring me down the stairs, you know?” she said at the time.

About a dozen residents met with News 5 Investigators and said the repair delay had forced them to miss shopping for food and medications and had kept them from going to medical appointments.

After constant questions from residents, Cleveland Councilwoman Rebecca Maurer, and Walsh’s investigative report, News 5 was informed Tuesday that the elevator is back up and running again, much to the relief of the residents there.

