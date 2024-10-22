Elyria pastor sworn in as city fire department's new chaplain

The Elyria Fire Department recently decided to revive its chaplaincy program to help firefighters who may need help navigating the realities of working a career that involves a high level of stress and trauma. The program can also assist firefighters with personal matters.

On Monday, Pastor Joshua Hargis of Elyria Church was sworn in as the new chaplain. It's a volunteer position that will work in conjunction with services already offered by the firefighter's union.

Hargis and his church members started developing a relationship with the fire department several years ago by delivering home-cooked meals to the different fire stations on a weekly basis.

In August, I met with Fire Chief Joe Pronesti, who said, "Firefighters see people on their worst days and are confronted with some of the worst injuries and death that you can imagine. Those things stick with you."

Pronesti said at the time, data now shows the brutal reality that bottling up traumatic encounters and not properly decompressing can sometimes lead to depression, anxiety, PTSD and even suicide.

Preventing tragedies is the goal. He wants firefighters at every career level to have the needed resources and someone to call and talk with.

"It's probably one of the largest changes I've seen in my career to where there is a full-on focus for mental health, and that's a good thing," Pronesti said.

Hargis told the firefighters during a meet and greet in August, "Me personally- I'm offering you my friendship and my prayers first off. I've given my life to serving the Lord which involves ministry and ministering to people. We may feel helpless, but we don't have to be hopeless. We have… we have a God who loves us."