Elyria pursuing safety improvements on road where 9-year-old bicyclist killed

Safety improvements could be coming to a road labeled “dangerous” by Elyria neighbors. The city is pursuing a grant to cover the costs of adding sidewalks and bike paths to part of Burns and Abbe Roads.

In recent weeks, homes along Burns Road have begun posting handmade and purchased signs, calling for drivers to mind the 25 mph speed limit.

“There’s a lot of people that are putting up their own signs here and there to slow down,” said Rich Rusnak.

He and other longtime residents told News 5 they’ve worried about speeders and dangerous conditions on Burns Rd. for years.

“It’s a fairly narrow road and visibility is not real good here,” said neighbor Donald Hange.

Fears were realized in the residential neighborhood in mid-October after a 9-year-old boy was killed and a 10-year-old seriously injured while riding their bikes on a Saturday evening.

9-year-old hit and killed on a bike

RELATED: 9-year-old killed, 10-year-old injured by car in Elyria

Police said an SUV driving Eastbound on Burns Rd. struck 9-year-old Tide Bartlett and 10-year-old Aiden Helland October 12. The driver has not been charged, but investigators are still reviewing data collected from the scene.

In the wake of the boy’s death, his mother has called on the city to create safer conditions for pedestrians and bicyclists.

Mother of 9-year-old killed in Elyria crash calls for safety improvements

RELATED: 'They need to do something:' Mother of 9-year-old killed in Elyria crash calls for safety improvements

“I want my child’s tragedy to save another life because that was a sweet little boy that had a lot of life left to live,” Sarah Jobst told News 5 in the days after the tragedy.

Police say there has not been an abundance of crashes on Burns Rd. and Tide’s death was the first on record. But city leaders pledged to weigh their options.

“We had one and one is too many. Once this accident happened, we knew - and as I talked to the mom - we knew we had to take a look at it,” said Elyria Mayor Kevin Brubaker. “I felt it was important from our side to take a look, see what we could do so it does not happen again.”

In the weeks following the crash, Brubaker and the city engineer received notice of a new ODOT grant program seeking to promote safe walking and biking conditions. Based on population criteria, Elyria could qualify for full funding through the Pedestrian and Bicycle Special Solicitation.

If awarded, the grant money would cover the estimated $1 million cost to add sidewalks and bike paths to Burns Rd. and connect an existing sidewalk on Abbe Rd. to a path across the Sheffield border.

“The timing on this grant couldn’t have been better for the city, for those residents in that area. We were thrilled to see that come through,” Brubaker said.

Tide Bartlett’s family has returned to their native Georgia, but the mayor said they were pleased to hear about action taken in the wake of the 9-year-old’s death.

Neighbors told News 5 they thought the safety improvements were overdue but appreciated.

“Unfortunately they had to wait until someone was killed, especially a young man,” Rusnak said.

Hange added, “I think [sidewalks] would be a plus for everyone in the neighborhood.”

The grant application deadline is January 1 and the city hopes to be notified if it’s selected by early 2025. If awarded, the engineering department will create a project design and plans to complete construction by the end of 2025.