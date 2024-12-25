Fairview Park holiday light display sees major decrease in visitor traffic after city enforces changes

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio — Seabury Avenue in Fairview Park was still a draw for people who wanted to see some of the best holiday light displays in Northeast Ohio, but for many this year, there was a difference.

“Foot and car traffic has reduced tremendously by about 50%," said Nick Walansky, who has decorated his house for 14 years and is known as the guy with the Grinch House or Charlie Brown house.

“People have been walking with young kids and older kids, and they seem to enjoy the lights, but it's not the same as it was in years past," Walansky said.

That's because city officials decided to enforce a ban on personal property, which includes cords and arches of light that have become a staple in the neighborhood for visitors.

This is the first year. It's kind of a little less cheerful, so underwhelming," said Kimberly Jones of Seven Hills. "Yeah, usually there's tons of cars and you can't park."

Jones, along with her husband and their daughter Emerson, were taking in the sights this evening. Seabury Avenue has been a Christmas Eve destination for the last ten years.

"So this is our routine. And so we wanted to make a Christmas tradition and with her, so we'll have to see what next year brings," said Jones.

Last year more than eight thousand people are believed to have visited the neighborhood light display, which brought a lot of issues along with it. There was more traffic, and there were more people who were not from the area. Residents complained to the city after their lawns and displays were disrespected and not admired.

"Last year was with the weather. It brought out a lot of people, and I think they just didn't like the fact that they couldn't get in and out of their driveway," said Walansky. "The trash that was being left down the street, and just overall nonsense."

One person who was not happy with the changes is Bill McVicker, who started the ball rolling 14 years ago.

"I'm not happy. But you know, it's a little different for me because everything began here.”

McVicker was back running the carousel and had the Elf tent, where they handed out hot cocoa for the kids.

While he understands his fellow neighbors' concerns, he believes the city went overboard with restrictions, especially with banning the sidewalk arches.

McVicker would have liked to see the city take on the issue next year when they could have more time to plan.

"A little bit less lights on our street, but still drive around Fairview Park. I mean, the whole city is great," said McVicker.