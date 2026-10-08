Family of Rainbow Terrace explosion victim files wrongful death lawsuit, demands accountability

CLEVELAND, Ohio. — The family of a man who died after the 2025 Rainbow Terrace apartment explosion is taking legal action.

The estate of Cordale Sheffield has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Enbridge Gas Ohio, its corporate affiliates, and the owners and property manager of Rainbow Terrace Apartments.

Sheffield suffered burns over more than 90% of his body in the June 23, 2025, explosion and fire. He spent 17 days in the MetroHealth burn intensive care unit before dying from his injuries.

The explosion destroyed apartments, displaced more than 100 residents and injured several other people.

The lawsuit accuses Enbridge of negligence and wrongful death.

According to the lawsuit, the apartment complex was supplied by a bare steel gas service line installed around 1959.

Attorneys allege the line had no record of being pressure tested and had corroded where it passed through the building’s wall.

The lawsuit also alleges Enbridge removed the service line within 24 hours of the explosion and took portions of it to a laboratory.

Sheffield’s attorneys argue that removing the line prevented it from being fully leak tested or pressure tested and made it more difficult to determine the source of the gas leak.

The lawsuit also alleges the owners and managers of Rainbow Terrace failed to act on tenants’ reports of smelling gas before the explosion.

“Hopefully there’ll be change that occurs out of this lawsuit and that Cordale’s life will have long-term meaning for the changes that we hope to see,” said Sean Claggett of Claggett & Sykes Trial Lawyers.

Attorneys say they want to prevent another family from experiencing what Sheffield’s family has gone through.

The lawsuit comes shortly after Cleveland officials released the results of the investigation into the explosion.

Investigators could not determine exactly where the gas came from or what ignited it.

The city’s official finding lists the cause of the explosion as undetermined. The lawsuit’s allegations against Enbridge have not been proven in court.

The estate is seeking compensatory and punitive damages. The lawsuit comes as Rainbow Terrace residents continue to demand answers.

A community recovery meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Zelma George Recreation Center. Mayor Justin Bibb and members of his administration are expected to attend.

Residents will have an opportunity to ask questions about the investigation and learn about services available to people impacted by the explosion.

The meeting follows growing frustration from former Rainbow Terrace residents, some of whom have called for another investigation into the explosion.

News 5 has reached out to Enbridge for comment on the lawsuit. We have not heard back at the time of this report.