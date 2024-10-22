Family of teen shot by Cleveland Heights police want answers as death anniversary date approaches

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — At Monday’s City Council meeting in Cleveland Heights, Christian Thomas's family spoke out once again with this message.

“We need to understand the circumstances that led to that tragedy and why we are still here fighting for justice in lieu of planning our next monthly family night,” said Sara Thomas Peterson, Thomas’ aunt.

With heavy hearts, dozens of family members, friends and even supporters called for answers in the death of 18-year-old Thomas as the two-month anniversary date approaches.

Cleveland Heights police offer additional details about shooting of 18-year-old man

RELATED: Cleveland Heights police offer additional details about shooting of 18-year-old man

“The community deserves to know the full details of what transpired,” said Peterson.

On Aug. 29, Cleveland Heights Police received a call to the family’s home on Yellowstone Road for reports of a disturbance between Christian and his father.

Cleveland Heights Police body camera video shows officers interacting with a relative who told them that Christian had a gun, but they said they didn’t know what led to the dispute.

Family of man shot by Cleveland Heights police ask city to release all bodycam footage

RELATED: Family of man shot by Cleveland Heights police ask city to release all bodycam footage

The police video later shows the interaction officers had with Christian’s father, who told officers he didn’t want to leave his son inside after police asked him to leave his home.

As the body camera footage proceeds, there is a moment when an officer says he sees Thomas at the front door with a gun in his hand.

That’s when police say officers heard what they described as a loud crash and a single gunshot from inside the home, followed by officers firing their weapons when they said Christian left the home holding a gun.

Outside the home, three officers fired their weapons and struck Thomas.

He later died as a result of the police shooting.

“I expected my son to have proper protocols followed when he was experiencing mental health or needed help,” said Tiffany Tyson, Thomas' mom.

Just before Monday’s meeting, News 5 spoke to the family’s attorney, Stanley Jackson, who said the family hasn't heard anything from city leaders like Mayor Khalil Seren or the police department regarding Christian Thomas’ death.

“We’re looking for the city to be accountable by answering some questions. But really about where the investigation is and more importantly, and why are officers equipped with AR rifles,” said Jackson.

“I’m working to resolve this in the way that produces the kind of justice we all want,” said Seren.