18-year-old man dies in police shooting in Cleveland Heights; no officers injured

An 18-year-old is dead following a police shooting that happened overnight in Cleveland Heights in the 1300 block of Yellowstone Road.
An 18-year-old man is dead following a police shooting that happened overnight in Cleveland Heights in the 1300 block of Yellowstone Road.

Cleveland Heights officers responded to the location around 10 p.m. Thursday for a "disturbance."

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still not clear. According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner, the teen died at the scene. Officials confirm no officers were hurt, and the investigation is active and ongoing.

Investigators shut down the residential neighborhood and put up crime tape; it appears the investigation is focused on two front yards. Our overnight photographer captured over two dozen evidence markers littered across those yards. We spotted countless officers with flashlights canvassing the area—gathering more evidence.

The neighborhood was not evacuated. However, a large part of Yellowstone Road remains closed to through traffic between Glenwood Road and Oakridge Drive.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation agency said it was requested by the Cleveland Heights Police Department to investigate the shooting further.

