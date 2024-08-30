18-year-old man dies in police shooting in Cleveland Heights; no officers injured

An 18-year-old man is dead following a police shooting that happened overnight in Cleveland Heights in the 1300 block of Yellowstone Road.

Cleveland Heights officers responded to the location around 10 p.m. Thursday for a "disturbance."

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still not clear. According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner, the teen died at the scene. Officials confirm no officers were hurt, and the investigation is active and ongoing.

#BREAKING Ohio BCI responding to officer-involved shooting along Yellowstone Road in Cleveland Hts neighborhood, according to Mayor. Medical Examiner on scene. We just confirmed an 18-year-old has died. Following up with investigators. Stay with @WEWS Good Morning #Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/OOqX8Emv0a — Mike Holden (@MikeHoldenNews) August 30, 2024

Investigators shut down the residential neighborhood and put up crime tape; it appears the investigation is focused on two front yards. Our overnight photographer captured over two dozen evidence markers littered across those yards. We spotted countless officers with flashlights canvassing the area—gathering more evidence.

Officer involved shooting in Cleveland Hts late Thursday night. BCI on scene processing a large scene between two homes on Yellowstone RD. I can see evidence markers up to number 22 in two yards. Chief was on scene for a short time and moved the media back but refused to talk. pic.twitter.com/uDZzajPdX0 — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) August 30, 2024

The neighborhood was not evacuated. However, a large part of Yellowstone Road remains closed to through traffic between Glenwood Road and Oakridge Drive.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation agency said it was requested by the Cleveland Heights Police Department to investigate the shooting further.