Fatality report: Nearly two-thirds of Ohio domestic violence victims who died previously tried to get help

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A newly released count of domestic violence-related deaths shows "a pattern of continuous, unceasing violence," according to the Ohio Domestic Violence Network.

The nonprofit released its eighth annual count of domestic violence fatalities during a news conference at the Ohio Statehouse Wednesday morning.

Its report shows 112 people died between July 1, 2022 and June 20, 2023 as a result of domestic violence in Ohio.

The number of deaths includes 22 children.

It is the same number of deaths as last year, according to Policy Director Maria York, who compiled the data from media reports, law enforcement, and ODVN's 76 member programs.

However, the number of "family annihilation" cases doubled over 2021, including the Clermont County case involving Chad Doerman, who allegedly shot his three sons, ages 7, 4 and 3 in front of their mother in June.

The report also found there were 13 murder-suicides, six multiple murder-suicides and at least three attempted murder-suicides.

There were also two deaths involving teenage dating violence. Girls aged 15 and 18 were shot and killed by the 18-year-old men they were dating, according to the count.

Warning signs

Just as troubling, ODVN found nearly two-thirds of the victims died after they tried to get help, according to ODVN’s Legal Counsel Lisa DeGeeter, who oversees the count each year.

"These victims were leaving; they were reporting, filing charges, requesting protection orders, but it wasn't enough to stop the violence," she said.

More than half of the victims had contacted law enforcement or court to report violence or threats of violence, or the court system was involved in another way, including custody cases involving domestic violence or cases where the perpetrators were out on bond.

Weapons of choice

The report showed guns were the weapon used in the majority of the cases.

The report also found 17 victims died from strangulation, traumatic brain injuries or a combination of both, which is nearly double the number in last year's report.

Paula Walters, who survived a near-fatal strangulation in 2006, but was left with a traumatic brain injury that went undiagnosed for more than a decade, spoke at Wednesday's event about the importance of connecting intimate partner violence and brain injuries.

Walters' story was featured in News 5's investigation on Ohio's failure to protect the public from stranglers, who are among the most dangerous criminals.

After our report aired, Ohio finally passed legislation and became the 50th state to recognize the crime as a felony.

READ MORE: Ohio finally recognizes strangulation as a felony

Working to save lives

The count found six cases where law enforcement responded and then killed the perpetrator. No law enforcement officers were killed, but two officers who responded were shot.

The count found five cases where a thirdparty took action and killed the perpetrator.

ODVN also honored Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Attorney General Yost with its annual Croucher Family Award for Outstanding Leadership during the news conference.

ODVN awarded the Ohio leaders for being "committed" to creating $20 million in funding for domestic violence services in the 2024-25 state budget.

ODVN also honored OH State Senator Nathan Manning (R), who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee, and House Minority Leader Allison Russo (D), for their support and legislative work to "keep families safe."