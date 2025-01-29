Federal funding freeze halted, but uncertainty looms for refugee resettlement agency

CLEVELAND — Uncertainty is the word of the day for anyone who relies on federal funding. On Wednesday, the Office of Budget Management rescinded a memo calling for a federal funding freeze after a judge temporarily blocked that freeze. However, the White House clarified that it is still working on a broader effort to cut back on federal funding.

What we know for sure is that one local agency, which relies on federal funding, isn't taking any chances. Instead, they are taking action to raise money on their own.

Early Wednesday, at the office of the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants (USCRI), the tally on the wall, titled “Days We Survived,” depicted the uncertainty in the room

“Feeling stressed, overwhelmed, devastated for everything that's happening,” said Viktoriya Skubyak, Program Coordinator for the employer engagement program for USCRI.

“We were compiling like outside resources, community resources, in the event we aren't able to serve them,” said Megan Brown Health and wellness manager for USCRI.

Brown and Skubyak got into refugee resettlement work because of their passion for serving.

“I think just because it has such a deep impact on our communities,” Brown said.

“I still remember how confusing and challenging it was to be in the new country without the language and have no organization to help you out,” said Skubyak.

But following President Trump’s executive orders and the Office of Budget and Management’s memo freezing federal funding, USCRI’s Field Office Director, Darren Hamm, wasn’t sure who would have a job.

“There's a very good chance all of us are going to face not just USCRI but all of us within the industry— and sometimes even within that larger context— will face layoffs, furloughs, reductions in workforce,” Hamm said.

With 75 to 90% of its funding coming from federal dollars, USCRI has been engaging in emergency fundraising. That’s because this major loss doesn’t just impact their staff but also affects the more than 200 refugees they serve here in Northeast Ohio.

“Clients will be at risk of eviction when they don't have rent money. Hunger when they don't have food money. Health issues when they don't have medicine, unable to visit a clinic or proceed with any of the services that we do provide, whether that's employment assistance, school enrollments, the things that they need to really rebuild their lives,” Hamm said.

Then, in the mid-afternoon on Wednesday, the OMB rescinded the memo calling for the funding freeze.

“It means we get right back to work as planned, which is good. The individuals who can no longer be served under our reception and placement program, we're still fund raising for and providing some immediate assistance today,” Hamm said.

But that doesn't change the efforts and emergency fundraising USCRI is doing.

“The best phrase is just temporary relief. We are just prepared for this to be an ongoing back and forth,” Brown said.

“I think we don't know what's going to happen, but we know that we're going to have a little bit more time to get everything organized,” said Skubyak.

With much uncertainty still ahead, Darren says their battle continues as they continue to serve those they can with the resources they have.

“People show up every day not to get rich. They show up because they feel an obligation to this sort of service to another human being in need,” said Hamm.

For more information on USCRI or if you want to help click HERE.