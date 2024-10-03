Fewer car crashes in the city of East Cleveland after troopers help depleted police department

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — Extra patrols on the streets of East Cleveland had a significant impact on car crashes. That’s what the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) told us as we followed through on our previous reporting.

In mid-July, we told you about the city asking for help as its troubled police department was in need of a few extra hands. Troopers recently wrapped up eight weeks of traffic patrols, and as News 5 Investigators found out, that help extended beyond the roads as well.

East Cleveland asked for help from Ohio National Guard, OSHP stepping in to help instead

RELATED: East Cleveland asked for help from Ohio National Guard, OSHP stepping in to help instead

“It’s very helpful to the neighborhood due to the high crime rates and things of that nature,” said Anysia, who lives in East Cleveland.

She has a family to look after, with a beautiful two-year-old daughter. So, she said having the OSHP recently on the roads was certainly helpful.

“People drive a little reckless in East Cleveland so state troopers and having traffic lights prevent crashes. You know just keeping everyone safe in East Cleveland,” Anysia said.

TROOPERS: 'BE HIGHLY VISIBLE' IN EAST CLE

“Our focus was to be visible, highly visible,” said Lt. Tim Hoffman from OSHP. He was one of those who chipped in and rolled out on traffic enforcement.

The patrols gave a depleted East Cleveland Police Department the chance to cover other areas of crime.

“Just being there alone changes the way people think about what they’re going to do when they’re driving through the city,” Hoffman said.

He told us from mid-July to mid-Sept., troopers made 56 stops, including people driving under suspension, seatbelt violations, and even a driver hitting 68 mph in a 25 mph zone on Euclid Avenue.

“You know, if you get in an accident at 25 versus 68, at 25, you’re going to get out, brush yourself off, be annoyed. At 68, you’re probably going to need an ambulance,” Hoffman said.

TROOPERS: REDUCED CRASHES BY 54%

One of the biggest results was a drastic reduction in car wrecks compared to when state troopers helped East Cleveland last year.

“Through that partnership we were able to reduce traffic crashes in 2024 by 54% in the same time period as in 2023,” Hoffman explained.

The troopers didn’t just help with traffic. In fact, they shared with us one incident where they were called into a neighborhood. A woman was having a medical problem, and she needed help.

“Troopers patrolling the area in East Cleveland when one of them was flagged down by a resident,” Hoffman described.

Near Shaw High School, troopers jumped into action when an elderly woman had fallen ill and fell out in her doorway.

“Just stay on your side right here. You’re okay,” said the trooper, who can be heard in body cam video News 5 obtained. “Just lay right here. Squad is right here. Okay? You’re in the best position, okay?”

“Once she was transported by EMS, the trooper did the legwork of finding her adult son to let me know what had happened and where she was so they could get reconnected,” Hoffman said.

EAST CLEVELANDERS APPRECIATE THE HELP

Considering how strapped the East Cleveland Police Department has been, it’s the kind of assistance people in the city appreciate, people like Anysia who, with her family, want to walk the streets without worrying so much.

“Please be safe driving in East Cleveland,” she said. “Thank you!”

We did reach out to the East Cleveland Police Department for an interview, but it chose not to speak about the troopers’ help.

The OSHP also helps the city of Cleveland with violent crime investigations and various OVI checkpoints, as well as other Cleveland suburbs that need assistance.