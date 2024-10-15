Free Head Start program expands reach with new locations for families on both sides of the Cuyahoga River

CLEVELAND, Ohio — News 5 has learned about a local non-profit working to meet the growing demand for young children.

Step Forward is opening two new Head Start locations in Cuyahoga County.

They aim to create better access and more educational opportunities for needy families.

Officials say it's all about access and meeting the needs of both West Side and East Side families.

They say Head Start programs are a critical part of the growth and early development of these kids.

Free program trains the next class of teachers

As childcare costs rise, these locations are potentially helping alleviate the serious stress for parents and grandparents.

Koffi Azouma and Andrea Etche are embarking on the start of an early educational journey for their baby girl.

They just started bringing 2-year-old Serena to one of Step Forward's Head Start locations, the Louis Stokes Early Head Start site on East 173rd Street.

"A place—where that is welcoming. A place that is —where we can be promoting her with the best chance of success in life," Azouma said.

It's where dozens of children grow, learn and play in the classroom and gymnasium before heading to kindergarten in the near future.

"From the moment I walked through the door, professionalism and that's how you can get me," Etche said.

This is their daughter's temporary home away from home as the anti-poverty non-profit continues to expand its reach and create additional access for Northeast Ohio families and children.

In the weeks ahead, the couple will shift Serena to the brand-new Miles Early Learning Center along Miles Road in Bedford Heights.

"I think it's bringing more opportunities to more families in those neighborhoods," Azouma said.

Construction is well underway on the new sprawling state-of-the-art facility.

The space will offer brighter and bigger classrooms, larger play areas and better parking.

"The new location is way closer to home. Five to 10 minutes away from home. It's gonna be more convenient for us," Etche said.

Patrick Tripi is the site administrator at Miles.

He says the need is great, as is this new location.

Once it is fully staffed, it can accommodate 95 children.

"The beauty of Step Forward and Head Start is that this is a free program for families that are eligible," Tripi said.

In addition, the non-profit announced plans to move Step Forward's Willard Early Learning Center to the new Memphis Avenue location in Brooklyn on the West Side.

This brings their footprint to nine locations across town—with space for 114 kids at the new spot.

"They know they can bring their child here everyday and not have to worry about that cost. But they can bring them, and know that their child is actively learning, that they're gonna be safe, well taken care of," Tripi said.

The couple says a fellow mom recommended the program to them.

It's been a true blessing—keeping their family and many others together across the area.

"Just walk through the door, get that application, and they will do the rest for you," Etche said.

Step Forward is enrolling at all of the Head Start locations across town.

Families with an income at the poverty level or below, any child in foster care or families receiving additional assistance are eligible.

Babies to five years of age are eligible to attend the program.

They are also training and hiring educators.

For more information, click here or call 216-589-9922.

