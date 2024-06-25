TEACHERS WANTED: Free program trains the next class of educators as Ohio experiences teacher shortage

CLEVELAND, Ohio — News 5 continues to shine a light on the state of education and the critical need for teachers and teacher aides nationwide.

Data from across the state for 2023 shows Ohio has experienced a gradual decline of newly licensed teachers over the last decade, according to the Fordham Institute.

In 2021, more than 9,000 teachers left the profession—hitting 8.3% attrition rates.

Head Start in Cuyahoga County short on teachers but not students

Those numbers are up from 2020—when roughly 6,800 teachers exited the classroom.

A local non-profit is now working to bridge the gap—by training the next generation of educators and creating major opportunities for advancement.

Step Forward is offering a program that is 100% free of charge for applicants to advance their careers and work in the classroom.

Applicants also get paid for part-time work.

Officials with Step Forward say this program creates a true ripple effect of positive changes.

It's vital as the industry has experienced major changes between retirements and career changes throughout the pandemic.

Step Foward wants you to apply now.

Whether it's leading the way in the school gymnasium or acting as the teacher's right-hand aide in the classroom, so the students are always on their A-game and ready to learn

It never feels like a day of work for Cleveland area mom Shadale Smith.

In fact, she's found her passion at Step Forward's Head Start Willard Early Learning Center in Cleveland.

"I come in in good spirits. I like being here with them, seeing how they are. It's really great," Smith said.

Known by the kids as Miss Smith—she's spent the last several weeks working as an Education Aide as part of Step Forward's PATT or People as Teachers in Training Program.

The non-profit re-launched the hands-on program last year to fill the teacher shortage in early education.

It allows folks who have no experience in the classroom to work for Step Forward’s Head Start as an education aide.

"We are in week 10 of receiving our CDA credentials. By next school year—we should be getting done and ready to move into being full time teachers in our own classrooms," Smith said.

Step Forward pays for prospective teachers to do online training so they can then get their credentials and ultimately be promoted to assistant teachers.

"So, you get paid for doing your own hands-on experience, which is kind of nice because you're in the classroom--doing something that you probably love anyway," Dr. Thea Wilson, Step Forward Vice President of Children and Families, said.

It was the perfect fit for Smith, whose 5-year-old son Keiyon actually goes to school here.

"Coming in, just seeing how the kids were and seeing my son excited. He gets up and says 'mom am I going to school?' And just seeing how excited he is about going to school," Smith said.

The non-profit also pays up to a bachelor's degree, so if you're promoted to an assistant teacher after the program and want to further your training and become a lead teacher—the cost is covered.

"It's very helpful. Especially if you're a single mom—and you really don't have the extra money to do things like that," Smith said.

Wilson says it's a game-changing moment for many in the area.

At last check—there are more than 70 Head Start vacancies.

If Step Forward fills those spots, Wilson says they could open another 22 classrooms and help even more kids thrive and grow.

"It's almost 400 children that we can additionally serve if we step up and ramp up our staff," Wilson said.

"Just him knowing like my Mom's helping other kids out—that's pretty cool," Smith said.

Step Forward is actively recruiting more folks to join the PATT program.

Six participants just finished up the PATT cohort—which was 12 weeks long.

The next cohort starts this fall.

Anyone can apply. You must be at least 18 years of age and able to pass a background check.

Officials say there is also a long-standing success rate with the program.

At least 15 prior PATT participants who went through the program in the past are still staffers with Step Forward.

Some are teaching; others are working in administration.

Even if they leave the non-profit—officials say they typically stay in education, which is the primary goal.

