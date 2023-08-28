Head Start in Cuyahoga County closes 23 classrooms due to teacher shortage

CLEVELAND — As students head back to school, some of the youngest and most disadvantaged may find themselves stuck at home instead of the classroom.

Step Forward, which oversees Head Start early education in Cuyahoga County, reports they are short 90 staff members heading into the new school year. The staff shortage means they will be unable to open 23 classrooms this year, impacting more than 500 children.

"At this point, there will be empty classrooms and that’s the tragedy in all of this," said Dr. Thea Wilson, Vice President of Children and Families at Step Forward. "Some children will not be served, and that’s the sad part about it. If the youngest of us don’t achieve, we’re in trouble. We are definitely in trouble."

It’s a problem perpetuated across the entire teaching profession, as many report a need to fill teacher positions.

At William Patrick Day Learning Center, Assistant Site Administrator Karen Smith admits they have prepped some classrooms, knowing full well they will sit empty until a teacher is hired. In total, she told News 5 her center is short six teachers.

"We are having a big teacher shortage, however, we are not short on children," she said.

In addition to staffing issues, Step Forward also just closed two of its Head Start facilities, including Lakeview Terrace on West 25th Street in Cleveland and Union Miles, located at 9250 Miles Park Avenue, over safety issues.

Step Forward relaunches 'People as Teachers in Training' Program to tackle shortage

For years, Step Forward has helped parents transition to the classroom by helping provide assistance for up to a bachelor's degree.

Dr. Wilson estimated about 50 parents earned their degrees over the past 20 years.

However, a newly launching 16-week program, called 'People as Teachers in Training,' will allow those to work part-time as an education aide and become certified educators as well.

News 5 Inside a classroom that will remain empty until a teacher is hired, parent Shamika Brown shares her experience as an education aide. Brown told News 5 she hopes she can turn it into a career in education with the help of programs such as 'People as Teachers in Training.'

"They’re being paid, they’re going to school and we’re paying for them to go to school and they’re also here working, making a salary," Dr. Wilson explained.

To learn more about employment opportunities at Step Forward, click here.

