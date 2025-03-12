From Fighting Crime to Battling Cancer: Former DEA Agent Dies After Valiant Fight

CLEVELAND — Keith Martin made a career in law enforcement. He dedicated nearly 27 years of his life to the Drug Enforcement Administration where he served as Special Agent in Charge of the Detroit Field Division which included Cleveland.

“When we are on the streets, we know who are threats,” he told News 5 back in 2020.

Martin retired from the DEA and several months later in 2022, he and his family faced a different threat. Martin was hospitalized at the Cleveland Clinic just days before Christmas that year and that’s when he was diagnosed with cancer. Doctors told him he had stage 4 lung cancer.

“I never smoked; it’s a rare mutation that I have with lung cancer. It’s called ALK. I’m ALK-positive, and it only occurs in 2 to 5% of lung cancer patients,” Martin told News5 just a few months ago.

Former DEA agent fighting a new kind of battle after cancer diagnosis

RELATED: Former DEA agent fighting a new kind of battle after cancer diagnosis

In the fall of 2024, Cleveland Clinic doctors started a new targeted therapy and Martin responded well.

But last month his health took a turn and Keith Martin died surrounded by his family and friends.

“We all lost a great hero, a true patriot. Keith had a unique personality, he always made everyone feel valued. He taught us that absolutely nothing can’t be fixed with good humor,” said Chief Brian Byard, Aurora Police Department.

According to his obituary, “ During his tenure with the DEA, he formed a close-knit brotherhood with his colleagues, who became like family to him, as well as the many individuals within the Federal, State, and Local law enforcement sector.”

“Keith was more than a law enforcement partner as the SAC for DEA, he was my friend and my neighbor. Over my four decades in law enforcement in Northeast Ohio, Keith will go down as one of the greatest leader’s federal law enforcement in Ohio has ever seen, as well as being one of the best friends and neighbors that anyone could ever ask for. I will miss Keith deeply on all fronts,” said Pete Elliot, U.S. Marshal Northern District of Ohio.

Keith Martin was 59 years old. He leaves behind a wife and two daughters.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday March 14, 2025, at Parkside Church in Chagrin Falls. Celebration of Life will follow at Parkside Church.