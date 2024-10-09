From Helene to Milton: Ohio Task Force 1 responding to another hurricane

AKRON, Ohio — As Hurricane Milton barrels towards the Gulf Coast, dozens of Ohio Task Force One members are standing by in Florida, preparing for possible searches, rescues and damage assessments.

Most of the team didn't return to Northeast Ohio after spending two weeks helping the victims of Hurricane Helene in Florida and North Carolina.

About 80 Ohio first responders are setting up shop at a convention center in Orlando as they wait to receive orders after Milton makes landfall Thursday morning.

Green Fire Battalion Chief Josh Compton, Tallmadge Fire Battalion Chief Andy Miller and Lakewood Fire Captain Matt Preuer said Wednesday marked the sixteenth day of their deployment. Typical deployments for a hurricane are up to 14 days.

After Hurricane Helene hit, the firefighters did welfare checks and damage assessments in Florida and North Carolina. They estimated hundreds of homes or businesses were destroyed in the Asheville, N.C. area.

"Two weeks ago, when we came down for Hurricane Helene, we weren't expecting to be back in Florida for another hurricane," Compton said.

All three men have been to multiple other hurricane locations over the years. They said their focus is on helping people just as they do on rescue calls back home.

"Many of us here are firefighters anyway, so we do this at home. This is just on a larger scale," Preuer said. "We're prepared for everything. The nice thing about Ohio Task Force One, and all the teams down here, is we're self-sufficient."

For now, the team is in a holding pattern. They feel they're in a safe position in Orlando and will be ready to respond when needed.

"The anticipation is always there. We're hoping that people heed the warning and do evacuate, but if the need is there, we'll be there tonight," Miller said. "People say, 'Aren't you worried?' I say, we're with the best of the best and I truly mean it that we're with the best of the best."

While the team will do whatever they can to help the storm victims, keeping each other safe is also critical to the mission.

"We all look out for each other, making sure everyone is good physically and mentally," Preuer said.

While the firefighters feel it's important to be in Florida to help, they acknowledge it's very hard to be away from family.

"My wife is on day 16 also, not knowing when I'm going to be home. I love them to death. Jenna, I love you. I miss you and we'll be home eventually," Miller said.

Preuer said support from family helps the team get through the difficult ordeal.

"It's tough [to] be away, but luckily, I have great family support— amazing wife. It's easier to be away when you got support like that at home," he said.

Compton said he keeps in contact with his kids to let them know what's happening during his deployments.

"I FaceTime them every day, and we have a little group chat. I'll send them pictures, so I'm keeping them updated on things," Compton said.

Compton said the team could return to Ohio sometime late next week but added the date could be a moving target, largely depending on how much destruction Milton leaves behind.