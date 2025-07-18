From rubbish to racing: Former landfill transforms into motorsports entertainment complex

LORAIN, Ohio — An old landfill in Lorain County is getting new life.

News 5 reported in June 2024 that a motorsports entertainment complex would be built near Cromwell Park in Lorain.

Work begins on Lorain motorsports complex

Now, the first phase of construction of the Lorain Ohio Kartplex is almost complete. Good Morning Cleveland anchor Tiffany Tarpley toured the site and spoke to the team behind the project.

"It's a big venture, but with the right people behind it, we're really confident it'll go off really well," said Kris McCrone, President and Owner of the Lorain Ohio Kartplex.

Marketing Manager Chris Haynes stated that the facility, located at 2000 Root Road, will cater to motorsports enthusiasts of all ages.

"It's not just karting, it's professional karts, it's rental karts. We have a sim racing center for people that are more involved in the esports side of things," said Haynes. "We do have the large outdoor track and the indoor track and on the indoor side we're going to have a smaller track for 5 year olds."

A professional kart racing competition track, as well as a service center and retail shop, will open first.

"In the fall, September-October time frame, as soon as our rental carts get here, we'll be opening up the rental cart track to the public," said McCrone.

Visitors will also be able to watch races happening around the country inside a new restaurant.

The goal of the project is to grow the racing community and boost the local economy.

"As part of our commitment to the city, a certain amount of percentage of employees, even contractors, are either from the city of Lorain or Lorain County," said Haynes.

The facility is expected to create 125 full and part-time jobs when it is fully up and running.

The Lorain Ohio Kartplex is hosting an open house Saturday, July 19, 1-4 p.m. For more information, click here.