Frustrated over dimly lit parking lot, tenants spark change in Cleveland lighting code

CLEVELAND — Dark-dimly lit parking lots will soon be a thing of the past in Cleveland.

This week, Cleveland City Council took steps to hold landlords accountable for dangerously dark parking lots.

In September, News 5 first told you about a grassroots safety initiative that began at the Broadway Place Apartments.

Tenant complaints could lead to new rules for parking-lot lighting in Cleveland

Residents were dealing with the issue, and they told News 5 that the dark parking lot led to a host of safety and crime issues.

“It was like a dark force," said Wealthy Gibson, a resident and community association president. "It was pitch black out here. You couldn't see anything till you got to it.”

Two months later, we returned to find out if anything changed. Gibson told us management switched out the lights for LED.

“They put it up for what, 24 hours, and then it was back to where it originally was just about. And I think that's pretty sad," Gibson said.

News 5 reached out to management at Broadway Place and the manager at the complex told us they will have a crew out next week to fix the lighting issues again.

Because Gibson and others spoke up to their councilwoman, Rebecca Maurer, the city council voted to pass an emergency ordinance that would make landlords adhere to enhanced lighting requirements in parking lots with ten spaces or more.

"This is where I live, and I love where I live. It's supposed to be for everyone, not just me as a resident, but all residents that are here," he said.

Failing to meet those brighter light requirements comes with a heavy price— 180 days in jail and a $1,000 fine.

"It all started with a small act and truthfully on the eve of an election... small acts matter when you make a call, an act of kindness a vote, those small acts matter," Maurer said.

The law takes effect when the mayor signs it. It is not retroactive and only impacts new projects, but if an old development changes its parking lights, it would have to adhere to the new law.