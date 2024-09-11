Funding secured for new park that could lead to real change in Lorain neighborhood

LORAIN, Ohio — A proposed park that organizers hope will lead to more development in South Lorain is a step closer to completion.

“It’s a disinvested neighborhood that has been left behind, the steel mills closed, and there are no grocery stores, there are no cleaners, there are no places to get fresh produce, said Lorain Metropolitan Housing Authority Chief Operating Officer Gale Sayers Proby. “It's a really disinvested, disenfranchised, isolated neighborhood where [residents] feel isolated.”

In May, News 5 reported on the plan to build a container park at the corner of East 30th Street and Vine Avenue at Southside Gardens.

Then Proby said this would be the first phase of the Southside Gateway Community plan.

“They talked about a safe place, safe space for kids, community engagement place, something that was lighted, services brought to the community, so we came up with this idea of a container park and there’s five containers and it will bring services to the neighborhood, and it will also allow for the residents to hold gatherings,” she said.

We’ve since learned that some changes are being made.

“There were some restrictions on containers, so we are going to build those, those will be constructed, but because we're now constructing it, it gives us a little more flexibility with the space,” she said.

There will also be gardens, a stage for performances, community art in the office building, new lighting, gated access, and more.

Although it took slightly longer than anticipated, funding for the more than $1 million project has been secured.

Now, the larger goal for development in this area is in sight.

LMHA wants to create mixed-income housing spread out in the neighborhood with the hope of bringing more businesses and essential services within walking distance.

It’s a plan that’s years away, but Proby and some residents of Southside Gardens are hopeful.

Lashaie Ellis is an ambassador for the plan.

"A lot of times we find that it's the kids who have too much time on their hands and they need something that they can just call their own," she said. “They're working, they are definitely working slowly but surely they're getting it done,” she said.

The park concept is out to bid, and they hope to have the contractor on board by the end of September.

The goal is to have the park complete and open next spring.