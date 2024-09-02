Garfield Heights almost ready to hold ribbon cutting at new basketball, pickleball courts

In May, News 5 was at Debelak Recreation Center in Garfield Heights, where leaders talked about plans to turn underused tennis courts into basketball and pickleball courts.

Hoop dreams now in motion to become reality for Garfield Heights, local church

On Labor Day, I went back to see the progress made. Cracks on the former tennis courts have been sealed, new blacktop laid, and the pavement has been stripped for two new basketball courts.

"We had them years and years ago at some of the school playgrounds. But I just felt the need, you know, this is where the interests have gone, so let's put it here and see how it works," said Garfield Heights Mayor Matt Burke.

Burke would like to create a recreation youth basketball league and said discussions are happening in hopes of adding an events coordinator to the city's parks and recreation department who could oversee the league in addition to other duties.

Burke said the investments are about getting more use out of public spaces and steering more youth into positive activities.

The space also has a new pickleball court that several city employees, including the mayor, tried out. A few surprise spectators were intrigued.

"We saw a young mother with a couple little kids, and the kid was just infatuated with them (paddles)," said Paul Birk, parks and recreation director for Garfield Heights. "We had them over here playing with us - just let them hit the paddle stuff like that. And I just think it's gonna continue to grow and grow fast, too."

Ghael Robles, who lives in Garfield Heights, is a nine-year-old who enjoys spending his free time practicing basketball and sinking shots at home with his dad.

Robles said he'd like to play more, but getting to an outdoor court isn't' convenient.

"He's got to go 30 minutes away or 20 minutes away… 15 mins away," said his father, Anthony Santiago.

The family is thrilled to see the city investing to make the recreation more modern.

"Oh yeah," Santiago said. "We can walk to there. So, it will be a very good idea."

William Hill, who has a teenage son, is another happy resident.

"Anything that gets the kids more engaged with each other I'm always for," Hill said. "I see kids going up and down the street all the time, just bouncing a basketball but nowhere to play it. So, they make do with what they've had."

Birk said a ribbon cutting will be happening soon. The city is just waiting for the actual basketball hoops to be delivered and installed, which should be done by the end of the month. One set of hoops will be adjustable.

The upgrades are part of phase one of a citywide $4 million master parks plan.

A few months ago, the Cuyahoga County Council awarded the city $284,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds. Birk said about $170,000 of that money is covering the costs of improvements at Debelak Recreation Area, which include landscaping, new playground equipment and new playground equipment at Forestdale Park.

"It's gonna look really good when we're complete with everything," Birk said.