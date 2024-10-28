Garfield Hts. church gets another assist in quest to improve gym used to keep teens on right path

GARFIELD HEIGHTS — A new season of open gym basketball began in early September at St. John Lutheran Church in Garfield Heights.

The church started welcoming teens into their church for hoops some 20 years ago, wanting to provide fun, safety, and life lessons.

In May, Karen Dutton, the church’s minister of youth and family ministries, shared with me the church’s goal of wanting to install new lighting and other updates in the aging facility.

Watch News 5's original story detailing the basketball program's impact and the gym's needs.

This gym at St. John Lutheran Church has been a blessing to Garfield Hts. Now it needs an assist.

After News 5’s story aired, Dutton said donations came in from the community, and R&E Electric pitched in and installed new LED lights over the summer.

Watch New 5's report showing the gym's new lighting

Shining bright: Garfield Heights church gets major upgrade weeks before return of open gym basketball

Dutton said the new view is impressive, and players have expressed their appreciation.

"They feel like they're playing in a real gym, and not just something that's kind of makeshift for them,” Dutton said.

As the church carried the ball down the court on the lighting upgrade, it caught the attention of Garfield Heights Mayor Matt Burke.

"I think you were with us, when we looked at that court, it was just really missing tiles,” Burker said. “It's not a very adequate floor."

The floor has been patched in many areas yet remains uneven in spots, has cracks and has become a safety concern.

“It's a call to arms, and basically, we got together, we collaborated.

Burke has had several conversations with the church, Garfield Heights City Council, Cuyahoga County Council President Pernel Jones Jr and District 9 Council Member Meredith Turner.

Those conversations led to a resolution asking the Cuyahoga County Council to award up to about $36,000 in American Rescue Plan Act money to the City of Garfield Heights for the St. John Lutheran Gym Flooring Project, which would provide an entirely new gym floor.

Burke and Jones Jr. said this request is about more than just basketball games.

"I play basketball who wants to bounce on the floor, and that ball bounces crooked, you know?” Jones Jr. said. “It's an anchor partner. It's a stakeholder. The church not only serves within with the spiritual needs, but they're reaching outside of the community. We provide health and human services, and this is an example of human development.”

On Monday, Burke appeared before the Cuyahoga County Council’s Community Development Committee to advocate for funding. He echoed the importance of investing in programs that help steer youth away from trouble.

"It helps to build that family dynamic that I think is missing in our society today,” Burke said. “You can never put any kind of a price on the smiles that it creates for this youth.”

The committee recommended the resolution go to the full council for a vote. Jones Jr. said final action is expected to happen before the end of November.

Dutton is optimistic about the possibility of a smoother foundation and how the church can open its space to the community even more.

“I've always been a person with glass half full or more, and so this is just getting my wheels turning, seeing what else we can offer,” Dutton said.

Burke has spoken to the church about possibly hosting volleyball and other activities in the future.