Garfield Hts. church to get new gym floor thanks to collaboration between city, county leaders

GARFIELD HEIGHTS — St. John Lutheran Church in Garfield Heights and its church basketball program, which I first reported in May, has received more good news.

Tuesday night, Cuyahoga County Council approved a resolution awarding the City of Garfield Heights a total to exceed no more than $36,293.06 to install a new gym floor at the church.

The flooring project money comes from the County Council’s American Rescue Plan Act fund. The plan is to have it installed soon. Leaders in Garfield Heights, including the mayor, will be working with the church to create more community-based activities in the new and improved space.

During Tuesday night’s county council meeting, District 10 Councilwoman and Vice President Cheryl Stephens said, “This was a request to help them have more community-based activities in Garfield that will help young people find alternative ways to exercise their energy and be constructive in their thoughts on how to solve problems and build stronger future.

County Council President and District 8 Councilman Pernel Jones, Jr. also spoke. The church is within his district. At the meeting, he said, "I am thankful to this church and to the mayor of Garfield Heights as they have helped to partner to again provide extra-curricular opportunities again as simple as a basketball court for the children in the community. It gives them something to do and I’m thankful for the church for providing this outlet. and I’m happy to be a partner in this project.”

Watch News 5's original story on the impact St. John Lutheran has had on youth

This gym at St. John Lutheran Church has been a blessing to Garfield Hts. Now it needs an assist.

In May, News 5 reported on the church’s weekly open gym program offering middle and high school students a safe place to meet friends, exercise, learn respect for themselves and others and stay out of trouble.

At that time, Karen Dutton, Minister of Youth and Family Ministries, said the weekly Thursday night offering to middle and high school students started innocently.

"One of the church youths invited a friend to come, and the whole Garfield Heights freshman team showed up,” Dutton said. “And from there we didn't close our doors.”

She pointed out the gym needed upgrades, given that only half of the lights worked and the floor was in rough shape.

After News 5’s original report, there was an outpouring of community support. People provided financial donations, and R&E Electric out of Sagamore Hills donated a significant amount of supplies and labor to install new LED lighting.

Shining bright: Garfield Heights church gets major upgrade weeks before return of open gym basketball

In a previous interview, Dutton said she looked forward to seeing the church continue to foster relationships with youth and the greater community.

“I've always been a person with glass half full or more, and so this is just getting my wheels turning, seeing what else we can offer,” Dutton said.