Giant pink flamingo statue officially arrives in Parma, draws emotion over breast cancer tribute

PARMA, Ohio — News 5 is continuing our commitment to cover the stories that matter to you in your community.

When others leave, we return to check on the progress of a project and talk with those who are impacted.

Back in October, we told you about the City of Parma embracing a longtime stereotype, by making the pink flamingo their unofficial mascot.

A State Representative and a longtime resident worked together to secure a massive pink flamingo statue for the center of town.

The statue was dubbed a symbol of Parma Pride, but it also highlighted breast cancer awareness.

The giant pink flamingo statue officially arrived in early December from a business in California.

It's now attracting folks from near and far.

No questions asked, Denise Adler is passionate about her hometown.

"Parma proud!" Adler said.

When the longtime Parma resident got word of a giant pink flamingo statue coming to Anthony Zielinski Park across from the Shoppes at Parma, she had to check it out.

"Aww! It's got a fish in his mouth. A little fish," Adler said.

Adler came to the park on a chilly winter day to snap selfies with the 150-pound cast aluminum bird and share memories of the place she grew up.

"This is the true embodiment of Parma. Why do you love it so much? Because it's so unique. And that whole thing is being held up on little feet," Adler said.

Standing at seven feet tall, steps away from the Parma Script sign, it's safe to say the statue surpassed her expectations.

"It's nice. Parma. It's Parma. And it represents Parma," Adler said.

Parma resident Bob Funk donated $2,000 out of his pocket to make the giant flamingo in the city a reality.

Loving his city, there was also the personal touch and a tribute close to his heart—breast cancer awareness.

"I lost my wife 51 years ago of breast cancer, and then a year and a half ago, my daughter died 50 years after her mother of breast cancer. I love them dearly, and I'm doing this in their honor and memory," Funk said.

State Representative Sean Patrick Brennan lost his mom to the disease, as well.

"This is a very tough time of the year and the fact that he stepped up to donate the money for the Flamingo in honor of his wife and and daughter just means so much, not only to him, but, but he should know that it means a lot to the entire community," Brennan said.

News 5 showed Adler our prior story and shared the special meaning and tribute she admittedly never knew about.

She was immediately touched and overcome with emotion.

"My best friend in the whole world just died this year in February of breast cancer. She fought it hard, but everyone's been affected by breast cancer and the holidays make it hard for everyone," Adler said.

Brennan says a special placard as well as a breast cancer ribbon will be installed near the flamingo to remember those who lost their lives.

What started as a humorous statue and conversation piece, has now become so much more for this tight-knit community and created an even stronger bond.

"Again, Parma has leaned into the flamingo. One intent is to honor those who have lost, battled, and those who survived," Brennan said.

"Thank you for the pink flamingo! Thank you for honoring Parma and breast cancer. We rock! Parma rocks," Adler said.

An official dedication and unveiling for the pink flamingo statue is set for sometime in 2024.

Brennan says they're also working to get a second pink flaming statue, but the location has not yet been determined.