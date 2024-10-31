Grandpa's Cheesebarn expansion to connect cheese and chocolate businesses

ASHLAND, Ohio — Grandpa's Cheesebarn has been a staple in Ashland County for 46 years.

"Ever since I was little, this is where we've been." General Manager Mistie Hray told News 5.

Paul Baum and Vera Baum started the business in 1978 and ran it until they both passed away in December 2022.

Grandpa's Cheesebarn has grown and expanded ever since.

In addition to cheese, they sell homemade chocolate. They have two other locations besides the main store in Ashland on US 250.

On Nov. 4, the newest expansion will be open to the public.

"So we kind of came up with the plan of how we were going to connect everything to make it look [like] a village," said Hray. "So we started by putting in a brand new deck, adding a sidewalk, putting in a brand new handicap ramp to make that easier for people to have access to everything. But the biggest addition is the 650-square-foot addition of the Sweeties Chocolate store. The space will include more registers to take care of more customers.

Hray and her father, Dick Poorbaugh, said it's the customer demand that is keeping the business growing.

"They forced us to do it. People got so interested in liking the store that we just needed more room," said Poorbaugh.

He told News 5 he never imagined the business would be as big as it is today.

"My parents have taken it from just a single barn to a candy store, to a production facility, everything. So, just as we get bigger, I think more people are excited to see what happens and you know what's going to come next," Hray said.

Two generations continue to make a pit stop at Grandpa's Cheesebarn. Meanwhile, word of mouth brings in new customers who have never been here.

"I think they still come in for the cheese,' said Hray. "But I think the chocolate is becoming [the] number one attraction as well."

Next year, the other side of Sweeties will see a remodel as well.