Grocery chain works to fight inflation through Price Lock program, savings app

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — If you've checked your grocery store bill recently, you've more than likely felt your blood pressure rising when you saw the total cost.

Global food prices rose for the first time in a year and inflation averaged almost 8% from last year to now.

That means everything from milk to produce to meats are costing you more at the checkout.

A grocery store chain is working to level the playing field and bring some stability during this rocky time.

Giant Eagle stores across the area officially rolled out the Price Lock program to help shoppers cope with the financial burden.

The program covers 800 different items.

It's expected to bring some peace of mind as the grocery store lowers and locks prices ahead of the peak summer season.

The moment Jay'da Hall of Cleveland grabs a cart and steps foot in the grocery store she's on a mission.

"I look for all the deals so anything that's like buy-one-get-one or the prices cut in half. Anything on clearance as well," Hall said.

As she scours Giant Eagle for taco bar must-haves, she's seeing red, but this time it's for good reason.

"Price lock on the tags. So, they show it right there that I know that's gonna be a good deal for it. So, that could potentially change the game for the way you shop," Hall said.

Giant Eagles across Northeast Ohio just rolled out the new Price Lock program as inflation continues to cripple the economy.

Officials say 800 in-store items will have prices lowered or locked by an average of almost 20% in most cases.

"We went in department by department across the store and identified a variety of grocery essential items. So those things that you would want stocked in the pantry kind of on a regular basis," Jannah Jablonowski, spokesperson for Giant Eagle said.

Before inflation, Hall was spending on average $100 per grocery visit. Now, her average bill has surged to $170 for each trip.

According to the Consumer Price Index:



Single people are shelling out around $30 or more than before.

A family of four is spending upwards of $130 more than they normally would.

As a mom to a two-year-old, Emily Reising of Lakewood says every deal makes a difference.

"Always try to buy store brand stuff because it's cheaper, and I always try to get as much produce and fresh stuff because it's usually healthier and cheaper," Reising said.

The Price Lock program will cover healthy brands, seafood, produce, meats, and dairy.

It also includes staples for holiday parties like hamburgers, hot dogs, fruits, and buns, which often are marked up closer to the celebrations.

"I think that'll be great. They can stock up and save so around those holidays they'll get a lot of good deals, but they can use it if the prices go back up," Reising said.

Giant Eagle officials say it's about being strategic and noticing the ongoing need.

The program came about after strong shopper feedback and many saying they couldn't afford day-to-day essentials.

"There's really a little something in every part of the store, and it gives our customers the opportunity to be really creative with meal planning and celebration planning," Jablonowski said.

In addition to the Price Lock program, Giant Eagle is still offering Flashfood which is an app that has successfully diverted at least 1 million pounds of food away from landfills and into homes across the area.

All those items are nearing their sell-by date but are still fine to consume.

The cases are located at the front of the store right by the checkout, offering fresh fruits, veggies, meats, and seasonal treats.

In some instances, they are upwards of 40% off their initial price.

Reising says it all makes a difference and encourages everyone to shop smart and do their homework.

"I think that's great. I can't wait to see what changes," Reising said.

"At Giant Eagle, we really recognize that people are going through a lot of economic challenges right now," Jablonowski said.

Giant Eagle's Price Lock program runs through August 9.

You can also find some of those price-locked items at the GetGo gas stations too.

In addition, Giant Eagle just re-introduced circular ads highlighting discounts to shoppers.

Those will be mailed out each week in the Greater Cleveland area.