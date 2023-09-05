Guardians honor BGSU student killed by drunk driver

The Guardians played a baseball game Monday night, as they did the night before, and 365 nights ago, but this one was a little different.

Ryan Walker was a Bowling Green State University student.

He attended the Guardians game on Sept. 4, 2022, but on his way back to campus, he was hit and killed by a suspected drunk driver.

On Monday, the Guardians allowed his brother, Eduardo Santos, to bring the game ball to the field in memory of his brother.

“We are spending this day the way he did a year ago," Santos said.

“The pain doesn’t go away”, Ryan’s mother, Belinda Walker, said. “You think somehow it’ll lighten, but really, it does not, it becomes a harsh reality that he is not coming home.”

The family has worked hard to keep his name alive by establishing scholarships and fighting for more severe drunk driving laws and penalties in Ohio.

“It’s relatable to everybody,” Santos said. “It’s a harsh reality. And awareness is key.”