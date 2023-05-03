Scholarship honors life of BGSU student killed in drunk driving crash

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio — A Northeast Ohio family is using their son and brother’s legacy to pave the way for others’ success.

Ryan Walker was returning to the Bowling Green State University campus from a Guardians game with three friends on September 4, 2022, when investigators say their car was hit head-on by a drunk driver. Ryan died and his friends were injured.

Nearly eight months later, his family’s heartbreak has not eased.

“Today has been a very difficult day,” his mother Belinda Walker told News 5 Tuesday. “It is my birthday. A year ago today I celebrated my birthday with my precious Ryan, as a family all together.”

The family was attending the 2023 senior awards ceremony at Firelands High School where three years earlier, Ryan Walker accepted his own awards. He graduated Summa Cum Laude from the school in 2020 before attending BGSU for accounting and finance. While a junior in college, he was working as a resource analyst at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, with plans to accept a long-term position after graduation.

“By the age of 20, Ryan lived his dreams and he accomplished his plans and he was looking ahead to a bright and promising future,” said Eddie Santos, his older brother.

He joined his sister on stage at the award ceremony to present the inaugural Ryan Walker Forever Falcon Scholarship.

“He started his schooling in the Firelands District so he was a Falcon growing up. And then he was a Bowling Green Falcon,” Santos said. “We’re proud to be honoring students for their dedication to success and for allowing Ryan’s legacy to be part of your road to success.”

The scholarship money was raised from donations during a Turkey Trot run and walk on Thanksgiving Day. Applicants were required to write an essay about the dangers and devastation of driving drunk.

“I’ve seen alcohol destroy a lot of people’s lives. And it really makes me upset to see people do that to themselves. Personally, it’s easier to ask for a ride than to take someone’s life like that or your own,” said Joel Polen, one of the graduating seniors to receive the scholarship.

Fellow scholarship winner Isabella Simmons added, “It’s not smart at all. Do not do it. I do not mess with it. No one should ever. It’s not worth it at all.”

“As we’re going to college, [the dangers] just get more and more frequent. And more and more people are going to be affected by it,” said the third winner Ethan Boggs. “So spreading awareness is really the best thing to do for it.”

Three seniors each received $1,020, with the 20 representing Ryan’s age and high school graduation year. The family reviewed each essay to determine the winners.

“We were very impressed. Everything each person submitted was very heartfelt and really spoke to us,” said Ryan’s sister Rebekah Savage.

The family sent the essays to State Representative Joseph Miller (D-Lorain). He’s sponsoring a bill to increase the penalties for repeat drunk driving offenders, like the suspect involved in Ryan’s case.

“The guy’s only looking at eight years, max. And most of the time, they won’t give maxes because they’re worried about them getting kicked back on appeals,” said his father David Walker.

The family is hoping for changes to the law but realizes it could be a lengthy and difficult process. They plan to continue advocating for as long as it takes.

“We lost our son. This isn’t for us. Ryan isn’t coming back. But this is for you, for every student that was here, for everyone that drives the road,” said Belinda Walker. “This is a pain I don’t want any parent to feel.”

Police arrested James Baker, 42, on Dec. 16. He is charged with the following:



One count of aggravated vehicular homicide

One count of aggravated vehicular assault

Two counts of operating a vehicle while under the influence of drugs or alcohol

Two counts of improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle