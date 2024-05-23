Her car was totaled by a Cleveland sinkhole. Now, the city will only give her $806 for repairs

CLEVELAND, Ohio — News 5 continues to Follow-Through on the stories impacting your community.

That’s the case in Cleveland—where a woman’s car was totaled after it was partially swallowed up by a sinkhole.

News 5 followed emergency responders and the tow company along West 128th Street and Belden Avenue back in February.

Cleveland sinkhole nearly swallows woman's SUV

Fast forward to now, the driver of that vehicle is still dealing with major issues.

She says the City of Cleveland put her in a difficult position and still won’t cover the full cost of repairs.

What started out as a casual trip to the store cost Erin Miller —her car, money and a lot of stress.

She can’t wrap her head around the issue.

Miller's now preparing to reach out to Mayor Justin Bibb to re-assess the experience as a unique situation and help further cover the cost.

The site of her car falling into the six-foot sinkhole is forever etched into the mind of Miller.

The Cleveland resident commends first responders and everyone who helped that chilly February 1 day.

Months later though— she says there’s no true resolve.

The insurance company determined her car, which was less than a year old, was totaled.

The frame was bent from towing it out of the hole.

The insurance company put together a claim.

Miller was ultimately forced to buy a new 2024 model because there weren’t any new 2023 Kia’s available.

She ended up paying more than $11,000 out of pocket.

When Miller submitted a claim through the city to cover the difference in car value—she says she received a notice saying the city would only cover the deductible and rental car cost which amounts to about $806.

"They wouldn't even listen to my explanation about this. I'm not actually trying to get money for what the insurance paid for. And this is an actual loss because my car was new. And there's a difference from what the insurance company gave me as the worth of my car and the cost to purchase a new car because on average, a car loses 10% of its value as soon as it's driven off the lot," Miller said.

News 5 reached out to the city of Cleveland about the ongoing issues with her car and the dispute.

Mark Griffin, Law Director for the City of Cleveland, said the city won't foot the bill for an upgrade of the car.

"And as a city, we pay the deductible, but we don't pay for an upgrade of a new car. So we've offered to pay her the full value of her deductible, as well as the cost of a rental car. Which is what we have to do. Under state law, we also have to protect taxpayers so we don't pay for the value of an upgrade," Griffin said.

Miller also says the city told her she must sign the paperwork within 30 days.

If she doesn't sign the paperwork, she won't get the $806.

Meantime, the city says they were not previously aware of pot holes or this being a problem spot.

They say with Cleveland's climate potholes and sinkholes just tend to open up.

Miller thinks the City of Cleveland presented her with a blanket policy that needs to be adjusted because it wasn't like a tree branch just fell onto her car.

She says had there been 2023 models available—she would've bought one to avoid the current predicament she's stuck in.