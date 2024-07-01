High-end Lorain restaurant closes

LORAIN, Ohio — The Gilmore Restaurant has closed after less than one year in business.

News 5 received emails about the closure that included claims employees have not been paid what they are owed.

The restaurant was located inside the Ariel Broadway Hotelin downtown Lorain. It opened in November of 2023.

Good Morning Cleveland Anchor Tiffany Tarpley profiled the new restaurant in February. Since opening, changes were made to the menu to offer different price points.

High-end Lorain restaurant strives for success in high turnover industry

In a text message, the owner, Dave Gilmore, said, "Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Gilmore Restaurant is permanently closed. All payroll is scheduled for completion." He went on to mention that someone else is planning to open a restaurant in that space in the near future.

When questioned about a timeline for the completion of payroll. He said, "it has already been scheduled."

News 5 also reached out to the Ariel Broadway Hotel about the future of the space but so far has not heard back.