High property tax bills prompts calls for reform by state legislators

CLEVELAND — News 5 has heard from people in Cleveland and across Ohio who are fed up with rising property tax bills.

Northeast Ohio politicians took aim at the General Assembly in August 2024, saying the legislature’s failure to move on property tax relief could leave homeowners out in the cold.

'Columbus, we have a problem': Northeast Ohio leaders say we need a property tax fix

RELATED: 'Columbus, we have a problem': Northeast Ohio leaders say we need a property tax fix

Now, a local group is looking to take their complaints to Columbus as they call on lawmakers to make changes.

On Saturday, a group of locals gathered at the Hungarian Reformed Church West Side conference center on Puritas Avenue in Cleveland to let their voices be heard.

“My home built in 1911— it's still got plaster walls. I have window[s], the same windows. Nothing has been changed," said Beth Blackmar.

Blackmar’s property tax story this year is like many Ohioans. She feels her home, built more than 100 years ago, is overvalued based on the latest assessment.

“I'm not the new rehab next door where the house was flipped, and it's new from the studs in, yet my valuation reflects that," Blackmar said.

Blackmar and others said they plan to fight back. The group hopes enough upset residents across the state can help force reform.

Lake County Commissioner John Plecnik, who is also a tax professor at Cleveland State University, told the crowd that property taxes are the number one complaint he gets at his office.

“The number one concern from my neighbors in Lake County is that they're being taxed out of their homes," said Plecnik. "We've had enough. Because where does it stop? It doesn't stop until we make them stop."

Plecnik said he wants Columbus politicians to focus on property tax reform.

He proposes valuations based on real value, not unrealized gains, and he would like to see a 100% freeze in the property values of senior citizens.

“It often literally kills our seniors when you tax them out of their home," said Plecnik. "So it's not just an inconvenience, it's not just a terrible or unfair thing. We are killing seniors with these oppressive taxes."

Dave Absec believes the tax situation in Ohio could be an issue for anyone if something isn’t done.

“We have a neighbor who was forced out of their house because they couldn't afford to keep up on the taxes," said Absec. "So they had to move out just a month or two ago.”

Cheryl Lawrinson of Wickliffe is one of the seniors who came out to see how she can help bring about change.

To get that change, the group must collect 460 thousand signatures on a petition to pursue a constitutional amendment.

Lawrinson told News 5 that she plans to help.

"I'm willing to take a petition around," said Lawrinson. "And I think that if people are willing to stand together and work together [as] a coalition and not give up, all it does is take one voice.”

Cuyahoga County Fiscal Officer Mike Chambers said numerous bills had been introduced in previous state legislature sessions to help the homestead and put a cap on the inside millage.

"All of these things are great bills, but they haven't done anything yet," said Chambers.

"So the leadership of the state, the governor, and all them, as well as the representatives and all those people elected, need to sit down and get this done," Chambers said.

He added that he hoped the group would help light a fire and get things moving.

In the meantime, Cuyahoga County residents can fight their property tax valuation. Formal complaints must be filed by March 31.

On Jan. 17, Cuyahoga County Treasurer Brad Cromes answered viewers' questions about residential property values that went up, on average, about 30%.

Cuyahoga County treasurer answers your questions about property taxes

RELATED: Cuyahoga County treasurer answers your questions about property taxes