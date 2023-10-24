High schoolers rally in support of 18-year-old killed after attending Cleveland house party

CLEVELAND — The family of an 18-year-old shot and killed at a homecoming after-party is comforted by high schoolers coming together.

Camerin Turner died of his wounds days after the shooting on Oct. 15.

“We just want you to know we love and appreciate y’all for loving him,” said Camerin’s Aunt Lisa Barnes.

Two other teens were hurt in the shooting at a house party on Hamlet Avenue in Cleveland.

“It really wasn’t fair to Camerin, and it’s not fair to us to have to live through this,” said Camerin’s grandmother, Jackie Barnes.

Camerin’s family tells News 5 Investigators they’re holding it together as best they can.

His aunt and grandma say they were very close to Camerin.

They spent part of today with his classmates at John F. Kennedy High School, which helped ease some of their pain.

On the football practice field, students grasped for answers and comfort as they formed a circle around Camerin’s family and friends.

“We’ve got to keep going,” said Lisa Barnes.

It’s a space where you would have found Camerin with his love for the game.

“He was pretty good. I was at every game, every single game,” Lisa Barnes said.

Lisa got the call about her nephew being in the hospital after a triple shooting.

“It was surreal… then when I got there, it was a life-changing moment,” Lisa Barnes said.

Police told News 5 Investigators the home on Hamlet Avenue was rented online for a homecoming after-party.

Police say the party was held by students from two different schools.

“Where are the parents at? They have to do better,” Lisa Barnes said.

Lisa says Camerin first wasn’t going to go, but he joined his two best friends to celebrate a birthday.

“They were actually getting ready to leave, and then a shooting happened,” Lisa Barnes said.

Family said it was a drive-by shooting. A police report shows witnesses heard dozens of shots from a high-powered gun.

“I would just ask one question: did it make you feel like a man? And, it’s just hurtful,” said Camerin’s grandmother, Jackie Barnes.

Police haven’t arrested anyone.

Camerin’s aunt didn’t have words for the shooters.

“It definitely broke us,” Lisa Barnes said.

Camerin didn’t like drama, his aunt told us. He played football, ran track and was into doing community service with the student council.

“Just a really outgoing kid, he was a peacemaker," Lisa Barnes said.

Lisa and Jackie encouraged his classmates and friends to stay away from the streets.

"My message would really be to just go to school, go to school, graduate, get out of here, be successful. What’s going on in Cleveland is not worth it at all,” Lisa Barnes said.

Peace and positivity were the message on the field.

“It’s not the easiest thing to do, and when ya’ll was at the hospital, you all loved him, and you all showed that,” Lisa Barnes said. And thoughts of Camerin smiling from above.

A public viewing will be held Thursday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Gaines Funeral Home at 5836 Lee Road in Maple Heights.

Camerin’s funeral is Friday from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Body of Christ Assembly at 20900 Miles Road in North Randall.

Lisa says Camerin’s mother isn’t doing well, and it would have been too much for her to be at the school today.

Counselors are there for the students.