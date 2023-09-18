Historic Cleveland church hit by August tornado seeing progress, some setbacks

A historic church in Cleveland, damaged by an EF-1 tornado in late August, continues to chart its path to recovery.

New Life at Calvary Church at the corner of East 79th St. and Euclid Avenue is in a building that’s stood for 143 years. It’s a Cleveland historic landmark and has served generations of families.

“Progress takes time. Tell your neighbor, ‘It’s going to take some time,’” Pastor Kellie Sullivan told her congregation, referencing the ongoing work to bring the church back to its original state.

News 5 An EF-1 tornado hit Cleveland's east side on Aug. 24 causing the roof to blown off New Life at Calvary Church.

Sullivan said assessments have been going on since the storm and revealed more damage than originally thought.

Absolute Roofing and RAM Construction Services are among the companies working with the church.

Winds tore off the fellowship hall’s roof, which caused significant damage to the children's worship area, classrooms and office space.

Sullivan said further assessments have revealed more damage than first thought. She said there’s major damage to the roofs of the sanctuary and gym and a long list of storm damage and needed repairs, including new electrical, heating and air conditioning duct replacement and spire work.

“They have compiled a report that they will now submit to the insurance company, and the insurance company will send out their own personnel- structural engineers,” Sullivan said. “They have to make sure that everything that is on this report is accurate.”

Damage and continued assessments have prevented members from using much of the building, including the sanctuary.

News 5 A temporary roof has been installed at Calvary Church in Cleveland following tornado damage.

The church has held a parking lot Sunday service and is now using the gym.

“When the roof was torn off, it left this black soot-like substance on everything,” Sullivan said.

An air purifier has been set up at the church.

“They have to evaluate what the material is. Is it asbestos? Is it lead dust?... is it mold? They will be doing those tests this week and next week, and once they get the result, they’ll tell us the cleanup plan,” Sullivan said.

She explained everything is fluid, but the hope is to be able to return to the sanctuary sometime in October. As for the overall projects, they may not be finished until late next year.

“It hasn’t been easy, but what has been the most encouraging is that our people continue to rally. Seeing them show up on Sundays is one of the most positive aspects,” Sullivan said.

On Sept. 29, contractors plan to meet with church members to go over reports, explain cost estimates and answer questions.

Sullivan said it should provide members better clarity about what repairs will entail, what materials will be used and how it all will look when the work is finished.

She explained there are extra steps and organizations involved with the process because of the building’s historic nature.

She told News 5 that costs are expected to be in the millions.

The situation has forced the church to postpone some of its community services, including its food pantry and hot meals program.

“Because we did not have access to our kitchen (or) our refrigerators and freezers. We are postponing those into the month of October,” Sullivan said. “And that was heartbreaking for us because we want to serve our community.”

She said the church is offering disaster food boxes to those needing help, but they won’t include fresh produce or meats.

June Elizabeth Phillips has attended New Life at Calvary Church since 1963. She joined as a teen along with her sister Anna Sharp. Phillips proudly states that she’s 84 years old and an elder in the church.

Phillips Family June Elizabeth Phillips' daughter, Roxann, was married at New Life at Calvary Church.

“My kids have been here. My kids been married here. My homegoing service for my brother (and) my mother was here,” Phillips said. “So, this is my church.”

Phillips Family June Elizabeth Phillips' son, Kirk, was married at New Life at Calvary Church.

She said the church has always stood on a solid foundation and served members and its neighboring community well.

“A lot of memories in this building. When we walk over and we see them- they come right out at you,” Phillips said. “That’s what we’re here for, to help. And we will help our people.”

She said seeing what the tornado did to the building brought her to tears, but she knows better days are ahead.

“We’re going to keep growing, helping the community and helping the children,” Phillips said.

Sullivan said the church, which was already in the midst of a capital improvement campaign titled Building on Faith, has been blessed with support from area churches. She said some have collected special offerings and hand-delivered them to her church.

“I’m so grateful to them,” Sullivan said.

She’s looking forward to preaching again in the sanctuary and having projects completed.

“God’s church is his people. But He also connects us to a particular place in a particular time. He has given us this beautiful historic church on the corner of 79th and Euclid. And we want to be good stewards. We want to take care of the place that God has given to us,” Sullivan said.

