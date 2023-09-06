'Homes not highways': neighbors rally against proposed Boston Road Interchange project

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio — Dozens of people rallied on Tuesday night ahead of the Strongsville City Council meeting. The grassroots neighbor group called "Residents Opposing Forced 1-71 Interchange" wants city council members to know they are still concerned about the future of their homes.

"Homes not highways" is the saying on many signs and shirts of the group against the proposed "Boston Road Interchange" project.

Shrea Kellums wanted to retire in her Brunswick home.

"If it doesn't take my home, I will lose the value of my home. We've been there, like I said, for 30 years, raised our children there," said Kellums, who lives on Boston Road in Brunswick. "Our lives are on hold."

News 5 has been covering this story from the beginning. In June, we shared the results of a feasibility study that was more than 700 pages long. The study was done by the local engineering and surveying company Euthenics. The company's president shared some findings from the study during Tuesday's city council meeting.

"Our study, the findings show that although some congestion would be reduced, there will still be backup from 82," said Al Piatak, Euthenics president.

The study also showed the interstate project would need to widen Boston Road to accommodate traffic.

"It's bad on every level; it's not just a practical level for the people's homes, on a financial level for the taxpayers. Because to widen Boston Road, which is not included in what this legislation means, tens of millions of dollars. We don't have that money," said Nicholas Hanek, Brunswick City Council.

Neighbors to the south, Brunswick City Council is opposed to the proposed project, "Every day I get calls, somebody going, is my retirement, that I saved up for, that I put into my home, is that going to be, OK? They could stop this, right now," said Hanek.

The Mayor of Strongsville, Thomas Perciak, addressed the project's future during Tuesday's meeting. No official timeline for the proposed project has been set.

"Numerous letters of support, all public comment, will be considered, and a proposed mitigation plan will be submitted," said Perciak.

Some newer Strongsville neighbors joined the group for the first time.

"We're in our 30s, just moved into our house a few years ago. I love the house. I could stay in it for the rest of my life, but if you put a highway exit in at the end of the street, that's going to be rough," said Amber Aviles, who lives on Benbow Road in Strongsville.

No matter how long it takes, these neighbors said they're not backing down.

"We're going to continue to fight this the way these interchanges have stopped in the past is from the Department of Transportation seeing that the local people are not interested in this," said Buck Wilford, who lives on Benbow Road.