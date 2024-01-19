Watch Now
Hot Dog Diner and Burger Company in Parma to reopen Feb. 1

Posted at 6:36 PM, Jan 19, 2024
After putting the business up for sale last spring, a beloved Parma restaurant has hope for the future.


Hot Dog Diner and Burger Company was ready to say goodbye after nearly 20 years in business. However, the owner's nephew will be taking the restaurant over starting next month.

The menu will not change, and the establishment will be open starting at 11 a.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

The drive-thru will reopen on Feb. 1.

Hot Dog Diner and Burger Company was originally set to close after one of the owners contracted a virus from a procedure, and the other owner, her husband, could not keep up with the business on his own.

