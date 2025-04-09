How Cleveland Heights is making its roads safer

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — The City of Cleveland Heights is unveiling a new safety action plan.

Last year, the city received an $800,00 federal grant. The city will use that money to improve traffic safety in the city.

The plan began with analyzing a decade's worth of crash data to learn where the crashes happened and what contributed to them. The city used that data to make recommendations on how to improve traffic safety in Cleveland Heights.

In the past 10 years, Cleveland Heights has had nearly 20 deadly crashes and nearly 100 serious crashes with injuries on its streets. In the study, Noble Road, Monticello Boulevard, Lee Road and the intersection of Mayfield and Taylor roads were pointed out as some of the most dangerous areas in the city.

The city said these locations will receive immediate safety improvements, including better pedestrian signals, separated bike lanes, and raised crosswalks.

"We want every neighborhood to benefit from this," Mayor Khalil Seren said. "We know that there's danger from cars to pedestrians to cars to cyclists all over the city. We want to find a way to holistically address that."

The city will begin investing in speed humps on residential streets to slow traffic. They're also exploring building speed tables in the Noble Road neighborhood. Some roads could also shrink. A four-lane road could turn into a three-lane road to add a center turn lane and bike lanes.

The city also said it has invested in software that will allow it to track all of the traffic calming measures it puts in to gauge if they are successful or not.