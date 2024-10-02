How do Avon Lake residents feel about the speed limit increase on Lake Road?

AVON LAKE, Ohio — A recent speed limit increase on a busy stretch of Lake Road has drawn mixed reactions from local residents, with some expressing concern about pedestrian safety and others supporting the change to ease traffic flow.

In June, the city raised the speed limit from 25 to 35 mph along a 1,500-foot stretch of Lake Road, from Beach Park Station Shopping Center to Miller Road.

Avon Lake is raising speed limit on busy road amid ongoing lawsuit

RELATED: Avon Lake is raising the speed limit on a busy road amid lawsuit claiming current limit is unlawful

The change, which took effect June 19, followed a lawsuit filed in Lorain County Common Pleas Court, arguing that the zone should have been 35 mph.

While no significant increase in accidents has been reported since the change, some pedestrians feel uneasy.

Suzanne Perez, who walks her dog along the road multiple times a day, said she has noticed an uptick in speeding cars.

“A lot of people have been flying by,” Perez said. “I just don’t like it. I think it should go back to the way it was.”

Alana Santiago, who works nearby and takes breaks by the lake, echoed Perez’s concerns.

“As a pedestrian, it’s a lot harder to get across the street,” Santiago said.

Avon Lake police say ticketing has remained steady since the speed limit change, with no notable increase in violations. Drivers, however, seem more content with the updated limit.

Robert Zuercher, a regular commuter on Lake Road, said the new speed limit helps keep traffic moving smoothly.

“I think it finally makes sense,” Zuercher said. “On a road like this, you don’t have a lot of pedestrians crossing, and when you do, it’s at a crosswalk.”

Despite the official change, litigation involving the road is ongoing.