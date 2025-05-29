How the Cleveland Metropolitan School District is fairing cell phone free

As the Ohio Legislature considers a possible statewide ban on cellphones in public schools, we asked how the cellphone-free policy went this year at the Cleveland Metropolitan School District.

There has been a growing trend in recent years in our country regarding the use of cellphones in schools. Half of all states now have laws banning or regulating the use of cellphones in schools, according to KFF.

In May 2024, Ohio Governor DeWine signed House Bill 250 into law, requiring all districts to have a policy in place by July 2025 to govern cellphone usage during school hours and to minimize student use of cell phones in K-12 schools.

And now, as state lawmakers seek to outright ban them, with some exceptions, one of the biggest districts in the state has already pulled the plug.

Laura Kraker has taught math at Garrett Morgan School of Engineering and Innovation in Cleveland for 29 years. She's a problem solver.

"I love my students," she said while sitting between periods in her classroom. "I just love um helping my students understand math and have success in math."

But a more recent problem has proved more difficult to solve, she said—until this year.

"I’m not having to battle with the kids to put your phone away," she said.

CMSD, Ohio’s third-largest public school system, which serves more than 36,000 students, went cellphone-free this school year.

"Oh, it’s a game-changer," Kraker said.

"It really brought academics to a focus," said Principal Susan Harvey in May of 2024. "It brought up that school is about school.”

Now, a year later, after it’s gone district-wide, we are hearing similar reviews at Garrett Morgan.

Nia Sims and Jalen Burford gave the new cellphone-free policy a thumbs up.

They said that while not all the nearly 430 students at their school feel the same, and they too miss their phones at times, they think the pros outweigh the cons.

"Last year, I always used to be on my phone," said Jalen. "So, my grades were kind of not good. But this year, since I don’t have it, I don’t have many distractions, and my grades have improved a lot from not having my phone.”

It is not just academics.

"People have interacted with each other more," Jalen said.

You see it at lunch. Or, rather, hear it from administrators. It’s loud. Different than before.

"We're not just sending texts every day or all throughout the day," said Nia. "We’re actually having conversations and laughing a lot more."

"They're being kids again and that’s what I appreciate,” Principal Quenton Davis said.

Davis said he believes that the ban on cell phones in school has contributed to an increase in state testing scores this year, fewer failed courses, fewer conflicts between students, and more positive outcomes.

“Our referrals for discipline and behavior are down because a lot of that was being compliant with not bringing out the phone, not being on the phone," he explained.

The previous rule for cellphones was that they weren't allowed during class, but that wasn’t always followed, the kids and educators said.

Now, every morning, students at Garrett Morgan go through security and then place their phone, along with a name card, into a zip-up pouch, which is then placed into a bin corresponding to their final period. The pouch is returned before dismissal.

Nia and Jalen said some of the cons include having to go down to the office to call your parents if you forget something at home. Where before you could just text them.

Davis showed us the secret, locked room where they keep upwards of 315 phones a day.

He said they pivoted from the popular Yondr pouches at the start of the school year because kids found ways around the magnetic locks.

He said the phone collection process took a few weeks to work out, but it is now second nature.

While he said kids have tried using burner phones or hiding their phones in food, for the most part, everyone, including parents, understands the system and is on board.

Davis said that, in the event of an emergency, they have a procedure in place to retrieve children's phones, and the district has a method for quickly contacting parents.

"As long as the district and the schools are on the same page it’s something that can be implemented very well, and we’re an example of that," he said.

But kids are smart.

"And our kids are innovators," said Davis. "So, they find ways."

Students have their school-issued tablets for learning, on which they can also listen to music. But some are now finding ways to download social apps, which is not allowed.

"We just have to stay a step ahead of them," said Davis. "When they find a way I gotta find two other ways!”

While this generation is always connected, Nia said going phone-free at school has taught her something.

"I feel like I’ve learned the beauty of not having it because I feel like I’m reading more and other things and finding more ways to pass the time instead of just being on my phone all day,” Nia said.

And for Kraker, classrooms minus cellphone distractions equals success.

“I feel that the students, that we’re going back to the older days where the learning is just really improving,” she said.

Going cellphone-free was part of the CMSD teacher contracts ratified in 2024.

The district was considering moving in that direction when the legislature required schools to have a policy in place by July 2025 to limit the use of phones in schools.

Now, should Senate Bill 158 become law, it would build upon House Bill 250 and ban the use of cellphones in all Ohio public schools starting this fall.

There would be exceptions, including those determined appropriate by the district board or those included in a student’s individualized education program, for student learning, or to monitor a health concern. Also, if permitted under the building’s comprehensive emergency management plan.

The measure has passed the Ohio Senate, it’s now in the Ohio House, and DeWine has already voiced his support.

Proponents argue it’s beneficial to student concentration, learning, performance, and mental health. Opponent testimony that’s been submitted includes a superintendent warning against one-size-fits-all provisions.

Two Northeast Ohio moms also submitted written testimony against banning cellphones during school hours.

One woman mentioned concerns about students with anxiety, sensory processing disorder, or learning differences whose parents would prefer to keep grounded in communication during the day. She also urged lawmakers to leave the issue of cellphone use in school up to local school boards, who know their student populations best.

Another mother was critical of lawmakers focusing on the use of cellphones in school instead of focusing on preventing gun violence.

In a statement, Cleveland Metropolitan School District officials said:

“One school year into the implementation of our Cellphone-Free policy, we’re very happy to say that it has been a success. The policy has been clearly communicated to students and families, and we’ve seen very few instances of scholars trying to get around the policy. Most importantly, the reduction of phone-related distractions in the classroom has been a clear benefit to both teachers and scholars. This policy will continue, and we expect it to only become more effective as it becomes the norm each school year.”