How you can help a Cleveland nonprofit bring home a $100,000 pay day

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A local non-profit has a chance to win $100,000 to strengthen its mission and you can help make it happen.

This is a follow-up to a series of stories I have shared with you about Upcycle Parts Shop.

RELATED: Cleveland nonprofit, Upcycle Parts Shop, gets national recognition

This fall, the staff from the Cleveland organization were invited to be on the Kelly Clarkson Show.

I first featured Upcycle in the spring, highlighting its efforts to divert more than 55 tons of trash away from landfills and turn those materials into supplies and inspiration for local artists.

"Everything that you see on our shelves, everything that we sell in the store, and everything that we use in our programming, and we create crafts with has been donated by someone, an organization, a business," said Kaliya Smith, Upcycle Parts Shop executive director.

My story got the attention of the producers at Clarkson's show, which led to a $10,000 donation from Westlake-based American Greetings.

Starting Thursday, people can vote for the non-profits highlighted as Clarkson’s "Good Neighbors" of the year award on Instagram.

After the episode airs, go to Kelly Clarkson’s Instagram story and type Cleveland in the box to vote for Upcycle.

Voting will end Friday, so the window to throw your support behind Upcycle is small.

We will, of course, continue to follow through and let you know if the small but mighty nonprofit brings home the cash.