'Huge difference': Medina woman loses ID in devastating fire, unable to fly until News 5 steps in

CLEVELAND — A Medina family has seen a domino effect of bad luck in the last two weeks from their house catching fire, then a car accident, to now missing a flight due to a lack of physical identification.

Paul Terry and his significant other, Kim Cherney, lost the life they’d built earlier this month.

The Lafayette Township Fire Department deemed the home a total loss.

Luckily, everyone who was living inside at the time was alive and well.

But the house burning to a crisp was just the first of many problems.

Terry’s mother, Karen, has lived with him for the last five years. She had a stroke years ago, which led to aphasia and caused cognitive problems such as the inability to write, speak, and walk as she did before.

Karen, too, lost everything in the inferno, including her driver's license.

While Terry and Cherney figure out where they’re going to live next temporarily, they decided it would be best for Karen to stay with a relative in Tampa, Florida, for the time being.

However, getting Karen through TSA at the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport without an ID was going to be tricky.

“Because we don't have any paperwork, we thought there would be more compassion. We literally have nothing because it burned up in the fire,” Terry said.

Cherney added, “He called TSA ahead of time. They said all you to do is fill out the form. He called Frontier. He was on the phone a few times between Frontier and TSA, and they made it sound like all you have to do is bring a form. ‘We understand. You’re good to go.’”

Cherney said it was pure chaos, though, when Terry tried checking his mom through security last week.

“Attitudes were thrown around, laughing by other workers. It just made him and her feel very uncomfortable. We just wanted to get her on the plane,” Cherney explained.

Due to Karen’s inability to fill out the required paperwork herself, Terry said he did it for her.

“I was writing down the wrong address and [a TSA representative] was like, ‘Oh well she's going to have to fill it out.’ I'm like, ‘Well, she can't write,’ and then she's like, ‘Well, she's going to have to talk on the phone.’ She can't speak. She has aphasia and it was just a huge game to them it seemed like,” Terry stated.

He described the situation as frustrating, and his mother was ultimately turned away and missed her flight.

The family wasn’t provided with a refund at the time. They drove back to Medina with zero answers as well.

“I knew it was going to be a hassle. I knew people had to do their job, but I didn't think I was going to get harassed during the process and that made me very upset,” Terry shared.

Cherney reached out to me about what happened, and I immediately connected with both Frontier and TSA to see if there was any type of resolution that could be offered.

“I knew if we didn't reach out further to somebody like you, they weren't going to care because they already proved initially, they didn't care,” Cherney said.

A Frontier representative confirmed with us that a refund for the original flight will be issued. Cherney said it cost about $100.

Additionally, the family was able to book a new flight to Tampa for Monday night.

As for TSA, a spokesperson provided the family with the contact information of a Cleveland Hopkins International Airport manager. That manager met the family just before the TSA checkpoint to ensure the process went smoothly.

TSA suggests anyone in a similar situation arrive at the airport at least three hours ahead of a flight.

“Identity verification and ensuring each passenger receives the appropriate level of risk-based screening is foundational to TSA’s approach to transportation security. Passengers who arrive at the airport without acceptable identification (whether lost, stolen, or otherwise) may still be allowed to fly after completing an identity verification process. This process collects information such as your name and current address to confirm your identity. If your identity is confirmed, you will be allowed to enter the screening checkpoint, where you may be subject to additional screening.”

You may also request the services of a TSA Passenger Support Specialist (PSS), who can provide assistance through security screening.

To make the request, please contact TSA at least 72 hours prior to your departure by completing the TSA Cares form or calling TSA Cares at (855) 787-2227.

A PSS is a TSA officer who has received specialized training, including how to effectively assist and communicate with individuals with disabilities or medical conditions and passengers who need additional screening assistance, according to TSA.

Luckily, Karen made it through TSA Monday night with no issues.

Cherney and Terry were grinning ear to ear that they were finally able to get her to on a flight.

“I reached out to Kaylee because she was so wonderful with the first terrible experience we had. She responded immediately back to me. Not only did she respond right away, but I think within 10 minutes she was like, ‘I reached out to Frontier. I reached out to TSA. I'm going to do this for you. I'm going to do that for you.’ Everything she said she followed through on in no time and we are once again blown away by her kindness and her help. It's hard to get help with situations like this, especially something as big as the airport. You guys have been amazing,” Cherney explained.

Both Cherney and Terry added, “Kaylee got answers. She got answers. She went to work and made it happen.”

