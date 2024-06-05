Human remains identified as missing Maple Heights woman

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — The human remains discovered on Monday in East Cleveland have been identified as those of Michelle Arnold, a Maple Heights woman who had been missing since November.

For nearly eight months, Arnold's family has been searching for her.

News 5 first reported on her disappearance on November 15, 2023, when her family expressed their concerns to anchor Damon Maloney.

The remains were found on an abandoned property on Strathmore Avenue, and this morning, authorities confirmed the remains belonged to Arnold.

Early Monday morning, News 5 was on the scene as police, Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) agents and sheriff's deputies investigated the site.

Arnold's remains were found in the backyard of the property, which had been demolished over the weekend. Witnesses reported seeing investigators frequenting the abandoned site.

Her family had been deeply concerned about her disappearance from the beginning. Arnold was a severe diabetic and relied on an insulin pump.

For months, her family canvassed the areas where she was last seen, reviewed surveillance footage, and reached out to the community for help.

Ebony Arnold, Michelle’s sister, previously spoke with News 5 about their efforts.

"It's just very heart-wrenching. It's just very scary. It's very overwhelming because I know she would be here if she possibly could," Ebony said. "So it's just like now it's just like what's going on."

As the investigation continues, many questions remain. Authorities are trying to determine what led to Arnold’s death, how her body ended up in East Cleveland, and the circumstances of her discovery.