Hundreds pack fundraiser for Willowick Police Officer who suffered stroke two days before her wedding

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio — Saturday night, the Eagles Club in Willoughby was packed with people who love Maddie Orton. The 27-year-old Willowick Police Officer suffered a stroke about a month ago, two days before her wedding.

Maddie is still recovering in a rehabilitation facility, her fiancé by her side.

"He's with her right now; he's with her as much as he can be. He's a police officer in Mentor, so he's back on the job. But, when he's off on his days off and his spare time, he's down there all the time," said Philip Smith, future father-in-law.

Maddie's family said every day, she is checking off new milestones on her road to recovery.

"Every time I see her, she's doing better; it amazes me how much she's recovering in just a few weeks," said Jenna Smith, future sister-in-law.

"Maddie is a bright young officer in Willowick, "she's an aspiring detective, a great investigator; she's only been with the department for about three years," said Greg Spakes, Detective, Willowick Police.

The Willowick Police Department misses Maddie. "She was a ray of sunshine when she walked into roll call, so yeah, can't wait to get her back," said Chief Rob Daubenmire, Willowick Police.

"It's overwhelming to see the community support for us, the law enforcement community just not even locally here in Lake County, but just across the state, the fraternal order of police, the national lodge, the state lodge," said Spakes.

"We got a Venmo for her from a police officer in Savannah, Georgia, like it's just been crazy," said Smith.

The community has Maddie's back as she gets stronger one day at a time because she's still got some big plans ahead.

"Luckily, the venue and everyone has been really great, so they're letting them postpone it to a date that they can do. So, we're just focusing on her recovery, and then when she recovers, she's going to be in that wedding dress, I can guarantee it," said Smith.

Maddie's family is accepting donations for her medical expenses on Venmo to the account @MaddieStrong-Fight