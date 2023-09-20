Willowick Police officer has stroke 2 days before wedding ceremony; community rallies behind her

WILLOWICK, Ohio — Officer Maddie Orton protects and serves the Willowick community. Now, the community and local police departments are supporting her.

“She is so kindhearted, strong-willed, the goofiest, funniest person I ever met,” said Jenna Smith, Orton’s sister-in-law-to-be.

Exactly one week ago, Orton was getting ready for her wedding ceremony, which was supposed to be last Friday.

But that all changed in an instant. Two days before her wedding ceremony, she was shopping with her mother when the seemingly healthy 27-year-old suffered a stroke.

“Her mom is a nurse, so her mom knew the symptoms right away and called 911. She was life-flighted from a community hospital, and she’s been in critical care since,” said Smith.

Orton was sworn in as a Willowick Police officer in 2021.

“She’s a great officer,” said Willowick Lt. Keith Lawrence.

“We’re a small department, so we’re like a family, like a second family here, and when one of our family members is in trouble or hurting, you know we come together,” he added.

Police departments across Lake County and the area have taken to social media to post messages of support for the young officer. There is a police family connection, too; her future father-in-law is a Willoughby Police officer, while her spouse-to-be is a Mentor officer.

“That’s the love of his life. He’s been at her bedside 24/7, rotating with her parents,” said Smith.

Willowick police cars have Maddie Strong stickers. There are plans to sell bracelets at the Willoughby Police Department and T-shirts at the Willowick Police Department to raise money for Orton’s medical bills.

Orton has had two surgeries. She remains in critical care with a long road of recovery ahead. “The hospital has been great with keeping us updated. They said with young brains like this, they expect a great recovery for her,” Smith said.

On Oct. 21, there will be a Maddie Strong Fundraiser. A spaghetti dinner is planned to start at 5 o’clock at the Willoughby Eagles on Euclid Avenue.

“We have 500 dinner tickets available. But anybody is welcome to come and do the raffle at any time from five to nine,” said Julia Carnett, organizer.

Dinner tickets are $20. For more information, email Carnett at jcarnett11@gmail.com.

Organizers said all money raised will go for her medical expenses.