'I’m grateful that I have this story to share of God’s glory': Local ER nurse shares survival story

CLEVELAND — Ally Schall, an ER nurse at the Cleveland Clinic, was involved in a serious car crash in May of 2023. She's now back to work and spoke to News 5 about what she's been through the past eight months.

Schall, 23, said support from her medical team, family, friends and co-workers pushed her through difficult days. She credits God for the miracle of life.

"I’ve always loved God (and) have tried to live according to His plan for me. But I experienced Him in new ways this year (2023)," Schall said.

It’s hard for Schall to describe what 2023 taught and meant to her.

This past May, she was heading home from work when a driver, who allegedly ran a red light, t-boned her vehicle.

“It's crazy that I was actually in that car… and actually lived through all of this because I don't remember any of it,” Schall said.

She was in a coma for days.

Shortly after the crash, News 5 spoke to Schall’s parents, who at that time didn’t know if their daughter would survive. But through the unknown, they explained their daughter’s “unwavering faith.”

"Just seeing the miracle that took place and how all my doctors are amazed and just how quick my recovery was too, I'm just very grateful to God for the miracle that he's done in my life and that I still get to enjoy this life,” Schall said.

Schall said she suffered a diffuse axonal injury.

“I had three areas of concern. The most prominent in the midbrain," Schall said.

The injury involves the shearing of the brain's long connecting nerve fibers. To this day, Schall doesn’t remember the crash or things that happened that month.

She said she had to relearn how to walk and handwriting. The nurse, who was used to caring for others, was now on the receiving end.

She said at times, she grew angry.

“Just realizing my limitations was really frustrating, because I like to live a very full life,” Schall said.

About two months after the crash, Schall returned to work.

“Has your accident kind of taught you anything about your profession… how you interact with patients or go about your life?” asked News Anchor Damon Maloney.

“It's given me a little more grace for all the steps and everything we have to do for neuro patients, because I'm grateful for the people who've did that for me,” Schall said.

Schall got a tattoo on her arm as a reminder of what she’s been through. And she doesn’t mind sharing its meaning when patients ask about it.

“My injury was in my brain stem, so I got a little brain with a stem,” Schall said.”

Above the image are the words “Isaiah 41:10”.

Ally Schall Schall said the "Isaiah 41:10" tattoo on her arm is a reminder of the miracle God performed in her life.

The scripture reads, “So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand."

Schall said the verse is something others said to her as she recovered.

“I get to share my testimony,” Schall said.

Schall said she looks forward to traveling more in 2024 and hopes to finish her 50-state challenge soon.

“Where do you get this strength from? And like this positivity… given all that you've been through?” Maloney asked.

“I have this eternal hope, and this life is just a very small piece of time, so I'm just going through it trying to, you know, share God's glory,” Schall said.