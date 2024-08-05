'I'm here to save it.' Old Brooklyn Cemetery gains national attention, focus of restoration workshop

OLD BROOKLYN, Ohio — From unconscionable and a total mess to sacred and finally getting cleaned up.

The efforts to restore Brookmere Cemetery in Old Brooklyn have been in the works for years.

News 5 has covered the progress since last summer when two Northeast Ohio sisters called for support and change.

NEO sisters help revitalize overgrown Old Brooklyn Cemetery to 'sacred space'

Since our stories aired—the City of Cleveland stepped in to work with them.

They've also established additional vital relationships.

Now, a national organization is lending a hand and traveling to Brookmere to teach a free hands-on workshop Monday.

One historic cemetery after the next--Jonathan Appell is on a mission that he says is both simple and vital.

"To teach people practical hands on skills, how they themselves could help make a difference in their local communities," Jonathan Appell, CEO of Atlas Preservation, said.

Traveling state to state on a cross-country road trip, Appell and his tight-knit team are working to save America's Graveyards.

"I try to inspire, motivate and educate people," Appell said.

Appell founded the company Atlas Preservation out of Southington, Connecticut, with his grown sons and daughter back in 2016.

He previously worked as a monument installer, grave digger and cemetery contractor, but knew he had more to give.

"So I decided to become more educated on the historical aspect of historic masonry and gravestones and monuments and that ultimately led me to become an expert in a related field," Appell said.

His company now focuses primarily on preserving historic headstones and taking those talents on the road once a year to further educate the public.

It all started back in 2020, and it has continued to gain steam.

"The first year my original mission was to do 48 events in the lower 48 Continental U.S. states in 48 days, including travel. So it was kind of a herculean mission to teach people how to restore gravestones and monuments," Appell said.

For the fifth year, they're traveling 15,00 miles through 48 states with 56 events on the calendar.

Their latest pit stop in Old Brooklyn is thanks to Linda Cameron, who News 5 has followed-through with multiple times.

"I submitted photos, and we got selected as the only Ohio Cemetery to hold this workshop," Cameron said.

Cameron and her sister worked to address the concerns at Brookmere for years.

They credit News 5 for shining a light on the issue, and they're now immersing themselves in this learning experience and encouraging other folks to participate as well.

"We have so much opportunity here for cleaning and repairing headstones, and we can't touch these until we know the proper way to do so," Cameron said.

Armed with the necessary tools, Appell's team will get to work and teach a little TLC to those in attendance.

The typical workshop starts with talks on historic preservation, shifts to a walking tour, then it's down to cleaning—from rust and graffiti removal to repairing and replacing the broken stones.

They provide all the necessary supplies for free.

"What we do in one day is ultimately a drop in the bucket. However, the the skills and knowledge left behind or what empowers them locally," Appell said.

Cameron says honoring those who have passed memories with dignity and respect is the only way to move forward.

She vows to share the skills she learns with others.

"All over the U.S. none of these cities have funds that cover the repairs of these. It turns to volunteers. It turns to getting grants, it turns to fundraisers. We have to do our part," Cameron said.

The first burial that was officially recorded at Brookmere happened all the way back in 1843.

Approximately 3,500 people were buried here.

The Brookmere Cemetery workshop is 100% FREE and open to the public.

Participants should bring chairs, coolers, water and snacks.

Wear old clothing and closed toe shoes.

Dress for the weather.