'It's going to be fabulous': New grocery store opening in Alliance 'food desert' neighborhood

ALLIANCE, Ohio — A recent study from the Urban Institute found one in four adults is considered "food insecure,” meaning they lack consistent access to adequate food, whether it's because they struggle to afford it or there isn't a grocery store nearby. Food deserts are an issue News 5 has been covering in towns across Northeast Ohio for years.

Now, a neighborhood in Alliance that fits the USDA definition of a food desert, with more than a hundred households a half-mile from the closest supermarket, with little to no vehicle access, is getting some relief.

Sheron Bolten has called the Alliance Towers home for over a decade, but she thinks the neighborhood hasn't felt complete for several years.

“Groceries,” said Bolten. “You have to go to State St. for everything, and it's ridiculous.”

Luckily that's changing for residents there in three weeks. The Canton-based non-profit Starkfresh is opening its second grocery store in the Alliance Commons Building on South Linden Ave. Executive Director Tom Phillips said this will help pull the neighborhood out of poverty.

“Residents should be able to walk anywhere and be able to get food, and it's something that we seem to have lost over the years, the last 50 years or so,” Phillips added.

Since the building is still under construction, we couldn't look inside, but News 5 was told it will be a fully functioning grocery store. Starkfresh Grocery will be a bodega-style store that includes a variety of produce and other necessities like toiletries.

“Anything you could possibly need, at a fair price, within walking distance,” said Phillips.

Crystal Schuster lives down the street but is also an aide helping elderly and disabled tenants at Alliance Towers. She thinks this grocery store is going to be a game changer for her clients.

“I think it's going to help them greatly because they are usually limited mobility, but they can just wheel right over and get groceries themselves,” said Schuster.

Another neighbor, Flerida, is deaf. News 5 communicated through text messages on Monday. News 5 told her the news about the grocery moving next door, and she said she's ecstatic for her and her 6-year-old. She hopes for cheaper prices, which Phillips said customers will get. If customers show their EBT cards, they will get 50% off fruits and vegetables and instant coupons for $5 off.

“So, whether that's fresh, dried or frozen, that's a real way to stretch some money,” Phillips added.

Bolten said opening day can't come soon enough.

“I think it's going to be fabulous,” said Bolten. “I think it's really going to help the community here.”

Opening day is Oct. 9.

This is the second "Starkfresh" location. There is also the Cherry Ave grocery store in Canton, and work is underway on the Southeast Community Wellness Center in Canton, which will be a combination Starkfresh store and health center. News 5 first told you about those plans last year.