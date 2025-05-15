Jack Bennett Sawyer's legacy still going strong in Mentor

Parents of Jack Bennett Sawyer are carrying on his legacy with a special tribute to his graduating class.

A child builds a parent, as much as we’d like to think it’s the other way around.

“We had many conversations," said Dawn Sawyer. "Nothing was left unsaid."

But what happens when that’s ripped away?

"He told us that we had to continue to live and to go on, and that’s what we’re choosing to do because that’s what he wanted; we’re living for him, still," his parents said.

And that beautiful architect who constructed an identity sewn into their being is gone.

"Usually, as a parent you hope that your children will carry on your legacy but now, we are kind of carrying on his,” said Matt Sawyer.

Dawn and Matt Sawyer’s son, Jack Bennett, 17, died on Nov. 5, 2023, but his spirit is still ever present.

"He talked about being positive and keeping a positive attitude through the toughest times," Matt said.

"And he did it," Dawn said.

"He lived it," said Matt. “I look to his courage for strength.”

News 5 was in Mentor shortly before Jack’s passing, and "JBS Strong" was everywhere. Watch how much the community supported Jack below:

Love for Mentor high school student Jack Sawyer inspires a community and beyond

And as he neared the end of his courageous 18-month battle against Ewing sarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer, Jack’s final message echoed through his community.

"Remember my motto, PACE: Positive Attitude Changes Everything,” the announcer said at a Cardinals football game in the fall of 2023 while reading a note to the community from Jack.

Now, 18 months later, Jack’s legacy lives on.

You see it expressed in more than 60 essays submitted this year to the Jack B. Sawyer Memorial Scholarship.

"The perfect example of a piece is the Pebble in the Water in honor of Jack Sawyer,” Dawn read from one submission.

Jack loved choir, so applicants write about either the impact of music in their lives or the influence of PACE.

"Thinking like that allowed me to move forward and to grow because I know he’s still watching over me,” Dawn read from another essay.

They said all the submissions were powerful and deserving, and all were meaningful and moving, as they've known most of the students since childhood.

Because of that familiarity, the Sawyers said an unbiased panel of Jack's older cousins who live elsewhere picked the winning essays.

"I hope they take it moving forward as something that gives them empowerment and strength as they go on in their next journey of life," Dawn said.

This week, Mentor High School seniors and their families gathered for the annual end-of-year awards ceremony. Jack was Matt and Dawn’s only child, and it was a celebration of him too, as they were present to hand out the scholarships.

"This year, because it was his senior year, we’re giving away five $2,000 scholarships," said Dawn. "Which we’re very proud of and excited about.”

Jack knew about the scholarship. He requested that his own bank account provide the seed money for the memorial fund.

"He wanted to do something to give back to his friends, classmates, the people of Mentor," said Matt. "He loved Mentor so much.”

That love lives on today.

Matt and Dawn hosted a senior breakfast for Jack’s classmates. It was their way of saying "thank you" and "good luck" to Jack's classmates.

There were smiles, laughs, and shared memories.

There were hugs, so many hugs.

An embrace of each other and of the beautiful architect who's still at work in the hearts and minds of all who knew and loved him.

"Jack may not be here today, but he will live on forever, honorably as a hero," Dawn read from one winning scholarship essay. "Not only to the Mentor community, but to all who heard his story and who live through PACE.”

Mark your calendar because the second annual Jack B. Sawyer Memorial Golf Outing will be held on Saturday, June 21, at St. Denis Golf Club in Chardon. It is a fundraiser for Jack’s memorial scholarship.

CLICK HERE for more info.

Jack loved golf, football-- all sports, said his parents.

"I think it was the competition and the camaraderie," Dawn said.

His parents think he would've pursued something career-wise in the sports field, like a stats guy or maybe an agent.

Through his passion for sport, he forged a special friendship with Jack Sawyer. His parents said he thought it was cool that the two shared the same name and that Sawyer was from Pickerington, Ohio.

"They would message, and he became like a hero to our Jack," Dawn said.

Sawyer played football for OSU, and this year was drafted by the Steelers.

He has famously worn JBS Strong on his wrist tape during games. It is a meaningful tradition likely to continue in the NFL.

"We’re gonna get tickets and go to the first game," said Dawn. "Purchase jerseys, oh yeah!"

"I’m going to be dual rooting this year for my Browns and my Steelers," Matt said.

They said Jack and his family are going to be part of their life going forward.

“There’s such a good family,” said Dawn. “Good people.”

Sawyer even attended the memorial golf outing last year for Jack’s first memorial scholarship.

"We feel like our son is touching lives," Dawn said.