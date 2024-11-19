Judge orders maximum sentence for teen driver of stolen Kia in deadly crash

CLEVELAND — A Cuyahoga County judge hopes to set an example by imposing a maximum sentence for a teen labeled as a "Kia Boy."

Tuesday, Judge Nancy Margaret Russo ordered a 16-year prison sentence and lifetime driver’s license revocation for Monroe Larkin, III.

The 17-year-old pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide and felonious assault for his role in an August 2023 crash that killed one woman and critically injured another.

“She was full of life, laughter and love, the kind of person who could light up a room without even trying,” Leslie Reyes Figueroa said of her younger sister during Tuesday’s sentencing hearing.

Her other sister, Gardenia Calderon, added, “A lot of things in this life are not for certain. But this, growing old with my sisters, I was sure of.”

Janet Reyes was riding in a car with her friend in August 2023 when a stolen Kia Optima hit the pair.

The 21-year-old was killed on impact, and her friend driving suffered a traumatic brain injury and lost an eye. The friend was unable to attend Tuesday’s hearing because of her ongoing recovery from the crash.

“My incredible sister, who had her whole life ahead of her, [was] taken by boys who call themselves ‘Kia Boys’ - running around our neighborhoods, causing trouble, causing harm to our communities and now causing death to my sister and badly injuring her friend,” Calderon said.

Larkin was driving the stolen Kia. Surveillance video showed the car reaching 88mph on Pearl Road before colliding with the other vehicle at State Road.

“You caused this. You caused their pain. You caused the death of another human being, you interrupted whatever life that person was supposed to have. That’s a heavy burden you’re going to have to carry,” Judge Russo told Larkin from the bench.

Reyes’ family begged for a sentence long enough to teach a lesson. Larkin’s defense attorney asked the judge to consider his client’s age and troubled home life.

Reyes was the second person killed in a crash with a stolen Kia in less than a month. The judge noted the trend of young people stealing cars plaguing Northeast Ohio.

“I hear a lot of people talking to me of - ‘Oh, the person is 17, the person is 16.’ But you knew exactly what you were doing,” Russo told Larkin. “Everybody in this room knows about the terror that’s going on in this community from people who use their age as some kind of shield for committing criminal acts."

When Larkin’s case was bound over from juvenile court to the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas, he was facing nearly a dozen charges, including murder.

He accepted a plea deal to reduce the charges to one count each of felonious assault and vehicular homicide. Before sentencing, he briefly apologized to the Reyes family and told them he accepted full responsibility for his actions.

The judge ordered two consecutive eight-year sentences for each charge and told him he would lose his driver’s license indefinitely.

Reyes’ family said they were satisfied with the sentence and hoped it would prevent other families from experiencing their grief.

“The truth is there are many more kids like you in the streets,” Calderon told Larkin in court. “And if we continue letting them get away with horrific crimes, how can our communities get any better?”